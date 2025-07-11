Who Is Courtney Tamagny? Daughter of NJ Police Chief Claims Her Father and Neighbors Sexually Assaulted Her for Years as Part of 'Ritualistic' Cult

The daughter of a New Jersey police chief has claimed that he sexually assaulted her repeatedly for more than a decade as part of a "ritualistic" cult that allegedly involved their neighbors, according to a bombshell lawsuit she filed.

Courtney Tamagny's accusations against her father, Leonia Police Chief Scott Tamagny, his neighbor Kevin Slevin, and others have starkly divided the tight-knit community in Bergen County. Both men insist the allegations were thoroughly investigated, including by federal authorities, and found to be without merit. Slevin has also filed a defamation lawsuit against Courtney in response. However, that hasn't stopped Courtney from going public with the shocking allegations against her cop father.

Going Against Her Father

Courtney has been speaking openly on podcasts and social media about the alleged sexual abuse and even launching a Change.org petition calling for the suspension of her police chief father.

The 20-year-old alleges that her father and Kevin Slevin brutally abused her at home, along with members of a so-called "ritualistic" group in the nearby woods, according to court documents. She also claims her father threatened to kill her mother if she ever revealed what happened.

"[Courtney was brought] into the woods in Rockland County New York, and there was what appeared to be other middle-aged men present with masks on their faces," the lawsuit claimed. "She recalls there being fire and animals being burned, and they would chant as if ritualistic."

"She was sexually assaulted in those woods by defendant Slevin, defendant father, and some of the other men present," the documents mention.

The alleged abuse started in 2009, when Courtney was around 4 years old, and continued until 2020, ending when she was 15, the lawsuit claims.

It also alleges that Courtney's two sisters were victims of similar abuse, with their father allegedly drugging them before assaulting them—usually when their mother was either out of the house or asleep downstairs wearing earplugs.

Jeanne Tamagny, the girls' mother, has joined Courtney as a co-plaintiff in the lawsuit and is currently seeking a divorce from her husband.

Monster Father

Courtney says she suppressed memories of the abuse for years as a way to cope, and that those memories only began to resurface after she visited a doctor for genital pain. According to the lawsuit, when the doctor asked her if she was sexually abused, it triggered a series of flashbacks.

Her therapist eventually reported the alleged abuse to law enforcement in 2022, the court papers reveal.

In April, she described those alleged memories on the podcast "We're All Insane", saying that generations of her father's "bloodline" had been part of a satanic cult with many of their neighbors in their town in North Jersey. They allegedly ritually raped her and her siblings, trafficked children, and burned them alive in their local woods.

Courtney claimed on the podcast that the local cultists had "tunnels" that they would use to secretly carry out their rites, which supposedly included "burnings" that would go on all night, "drum circles," and "taking kids' blood."

"Burnings of animals, animal skins, humans as well," she said on the show, claiming that much of the alleged violence was intended to terrify victims into silence.

"What scared us the most is 'OK, we're doing this to these people we've trafficked, why wouldn't we do this to you? Because we just did that to this young girl or this young boy,'" she said during the podcast episode. She went on to claim that the cult was linked to a nationwide network of satanists involved in child trafficking.

She also described on the podcast other disturbing "games" allegedly carried out by the cult, which she said always ended with children being sexually assaulted.

"We would go into the woods, and we would play 'games' which were not games," she said on the podcast. She described one activity, allegedly called "Hunter and Gatherers," where as many as 10 children were sent into the woods to hide, only to be hunted down, restrained, and then assaulted by members of the cult.

"They made it as if it was a game and you could win," she claimed on the show. "You weren't going to win, you were always going to be hit, they just wanted you to look terrified and run."

Courtney also alleged that her father used his position in local law enforcement to keep her trapped in a cycle of abuse, claiming that every time she sought help, she was turned away.

Alongside her father and Kevin Slevin, Courtney's lawsuit also targets the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office, the State of New Jersey, several child protective services agencies, and others.

Both Chief Tamagny and Slevin have strongly denied all allegations.