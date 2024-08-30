Michael Jackson's Ex-Bodyguard Speaks Out: New Insights on King of Pop's Death

It's been over a decade since Michael Jackson passed away, leaving millions of fans in shock. Jackson died at the age of 50 due to a lethal mix of prescription drugs. Despite official reports confirming the cause, conspiracy theories continue to circulate. Some fans believe Jackson was murdered, while others think he faked his own death. As fans recently marked what would have been his 66th birthday, a fresh perspective has emerged from one of his former bodyguards, shedding new light on the star's tragic end.

Ex-Bodyguard Reveals New Details

Bill Whitfield, who served as Jackson's bodyguard during his final years, recently shared his views on the singer's life and untimely death. Speaking to The Sun, Whitfield highlighted the increased chaos in Jackson's life before his death. "Before the This Is It tour plans, a lot changed. More people were involved, and things got hectic," he said.

Jackson had announced his comeback with the highly anticipated This Is It tour, set for 50 shows in London between 2009 and 2010. However, just months after the announcement, Jackson was found dead in his home. Whitfield recalled seeing a noticeable change in Jackson's demeanor and health, suggesting that the demands of the tour were taking a toll. "He looked frailer than usual and was rehearsing a lot. I could see it was wearing him down," Whitfield added.

Questions About Jackson's Death

Jackson's death was officially ruled a homicide, with his personal physician, Dr. Conrad Murray, found guilty of involuntary manslaughter for administering a fatal dose of propofol. However, Whitfield believes that other factors played a role in Jackson's demise. "Do I think mistakes were made? Yes. I've wrestled with the idea that it might have been intentional, but I don't fully believe he died at someone's hands on purpose. He was definitely stressed, and stress can be deadly," Whitfield explained.

Jackson's Final Hours

Michael Jackson was found unresponsive in his bedroom on June 25, 2009, and was later pronounced dead. Official reports state that he died from acute propofol intoxication, a powerful anesthetic used to help him sleep. Dr. Murray, who was responsible for administering the drug, was convicted of involuntary manslaughter and served time in prison.

While Whitfield's insights offer a new angle on Jackson's last days, they also underline the immense pressure Jackson faced during his final months. The King of Pop's death continues to be a subject of speculation, but for Whitfield, it is clear that stress played a significant role in Jackson's tragic end.