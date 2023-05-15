Michael Brasel: Minnesota Teen Arrested for Shooting Dead Youth Hockey Coach; Is the Same Student Seen in Video Clip Brandishing Gun During Robbery

A Minnesota teen was arrested for the murder of a youth hockey coach whom he allegedly shot and killed earlier this month in St. Paul after cellphone data linked the teen to the crime. Kle Swee, 17, faces charges of second-degree murder of Michael Brasel, who police say stumbled upon a burglary-in-progress seconds before his death.

The arrest comes as it also emerged that Swee is the same student who was seen in a shocking robbery video last year. Swee was caught on camera flashing a gun at a student in video footage that prompted St Paul cops to charge him with first-degree aggravated robbery. The clip showed him brandishing a gun before trying to steal the child's cell phone.

Teen Criminal

Brasel, a 44-year-old father of two, left his home on May 6, around 7:20 am, to find the young man looking through the family car, according to CBS News.

Brasel's son, who was present at the scene, told police of hearing his father shouting, "What are you doing?"

Following that his son heard gunshots. CBS reported that Brasel had several gunshot wounds when police arrived. He was rushed to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

Witnesses said that they saw a black car with tinted windows and a loud exhaust fleeing to the west.

A mile and a half away, the vehicle smacked a curb, shattering the front bumper, according to authorities.

Police then used the bumper and license plate and linked the car to two prior traffic stops, according to CBS.

On both occasions, the teen was behind the wheel. Investigators obtained a search warrant for his cell phone and used the location data to find that he was on Brasel's street when the incident occurred.

The teen made a brief attempt to elude the police before being arrested last Wednesday in St. Paul.

According to CBS, prosecutors are requesting that the court recognize him as an adult. He will appear in court for the first time on Monday.

Seasoned Criminal

The teen, however, is not a stranger to the courtroom. He was allegedly arrested in an April 2022 robbery when he carried a gun to Harding High School in St. Paul and demanded another student's cell phone while holding it to his head.

Cops initially were unsure if the gun was real, but later learned it was a BB gun, which led Swee to plead guilty in August and receive supervised probation.

Two bystanders recorded the crime and posted it on Snapchat.

Former St. Paul police chief Todd Axtell told CBS that juvenile offenders must be held accountable for their actions.

"It's not a 'lock 'em up and throw away the key' mentality, but we need consequences. Enough is enough," he said. "No more one-of-two or three options if a person is involved in a felony level crime of violence with a gun. We need to act immediately. Take that young person off the street, put them into a secure environment, make sure they get the resources they need."

Brasel's shocking death has left his neighborhood devastated. Several people gathered for a vigil at Langford Park in St. Anthony Park to honor the victim and the legacy he left behind.

"Michael loved, Loved, LOVED coaching hockey," Brasel's wife Hilary wrote on Facebook as it was revealed that Miles, their fifth-grade son was one of the numerous 911 callers who reported the early morning shooting.

"He loved the bond that hockey families make over the 6-8 months of the year you play together here in Minnesota," she continued, revealing that Brasel most recently coached the Area Youth Hockey team in nearby Roseville.

"He loved the time he spent with the kids making sure they all had their skates tied, their helmets were secured, and they knew that their individual efforts were what would make the team successful.

"His teams never left a locker room after a game with a goal to work on, or a moment of growth acknowledged."

Photos posted by several of the teams the devoted father had coached over the years showed Brasel in action, with both parents and players showing their appreciation for "Coach."