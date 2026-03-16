Michael B. Jordan Wins First Oscar for Sinners, Thanks Black Hollywood Pioneers in Emotional Speech

Michael B. Jordan wins Best Actor at 98th Academy Awards.

Jordan honored for dual role in Ryan Coogler's Sinners.

Actor defeats nominees including Timothée Chalamet and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Sinners wins four Oscars including screenplay, cinematography and score.

Michael B. Jordan won the Academy Award for Best Actor on Sunday night for his dual performance as twin brothers Smoke and Stack in Ryan Coogler's Sinners, claiming his first Oscar after more than two decades in Hollywood and receiving one of the longest standing ovations of the 98th Academy Awards ceremony.

Jordan, 39, beat out Timothée Chalamet (Marty Supreme), Leonardo DiCaprio (One Battle After Another), Ethan Hawke (Blue Moon) and Wagner Moura (The Secret Agent).

He looked visibly shocked when last year's Best Actor winner Adrien Brody read his name from the envelope, immediately turning to embrace his mother, who had been his date throughout the awards season. His father had flown in from Ghana to attend the ceremony.

The Speech: Giants, Gods and Gratitude

Jordan then turned directly to Ryan Coogler, who was in the audience, acknowledging a creative partnership that now spans five films from Fruitvale Station in 2013 through Creed, Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and now Sinners.

"You're an amazing person. I'm so honored to call you a collaborator and a friend. You gave me the opportunity and space for me to be seen," Jordan said. "I love you, bro."

He also thanked Warner Bros. and the studio executives who backed Coogler's vision. "I want to thank Warner Bros. and Mike and Pam for believing in this dream, this vision of Ryan Coogler, and betting on the culture and betting on original ideas and original artistry," he said.

Backstage: 'Dream Big and Be Kind'

In the press room after the ceremony, Jordan was asked what his win should signify to rising artists. He replied with a message his father had given him throughout his childhood.

"My father always told me, 'Don't expect anything to be handed to you,'" Jordan said. "You do the work, and everything else will figure itself out." He added: "I'm just walking my path."

Also Read: One Battle After Another Wins Best Picture at 98th Oscars; Sinners and Hamnet Also Triumph

Jordan's win also completed a remarkable night for Sinners, which finished with four Oscars from its record 16 nominations Best Actor, Best Original Screenplay for Coogler, Best Cinematography for Autumn Durald Arkapaw (the first woman ever to win in that category) and Best Original Score for Ludwig Göransson. Jordan's next project is a remake of The Thomas Crown Affair for Amazon MGM Studios, on which he will serve as both star and director.