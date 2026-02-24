Mexican forces killed CJNG leader Nemesio Oseguera (Mencho) in Tapalpa.

U.S. intelligence supported operation; no U.S. troops involved.

Gunfights left multiple dead, including soldiers and gunmen.

Cartel retaliation triggered roadblocks across 20 Mexican states.

Based on intelligence information, the leaders of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, Mexican special forces, tracked and killed while staying in a remote mountain hideout the leader of the Mexican mafia, Nemesio Oseguera, known as Mencho, who was being pursued by one of his girlfriends, the officials said Monday, discussing a combined intelligence operation that had led to one of the greatest security operations in recent years.

According to the statement made by the defense Secretary Gen. Ricardo Trevilla, the operation was carried out by elite troops of the Mexican army and National Guard early Sunday in the colonial town Tapalpa a forested weekend resort in the western state of Jalisco. The intelligence services had tracked a man near Oseguera partner who took her to the town which further made the authorities assume that the king of the cartel was actually in the town.

When the troops entered the area Oseguera hid himself in the spot which had been occupied by the woman, and Trevilla said so. A group of soldiers and some protection followed him and near the town in the forested areas, a gunfight was met.

Eight individuals were killed in the confrontation with Oseguera and two of his bodyguards who subsequently died after getting shot and being taken by a military helicopter, Trevilla reported. Two soldiers were injured.

No Boots on Ground, U.S. Intelligence Support

Officials of Mexico claimed that U.S intelligence helped them to trace the movement of Oseguera. The officials in U.S. certified that the Joint Interagency Task Force-Counter Cartel, a newly formed U.S. military based unit gave assistance to the mission.

According to Trevilla, the intelligence process is quite complicated; it takes much time to obtain numerous facts using various national and international resources, and then the process is still ongoing because of the diversity of the sources. "We are tightening our ties with the Northern Command of the US," he added.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum made it clear that the operation was organized and performed by the Mexican federal forces. She spoke again later adding, everything that happened, starting with the planning is under the jurisdiction of the Mexican federal forces, that there were no U.S. boots on the ground.

The United States had already placed a reward of $15 million on any information that would be used to capture Oseguera. The cartel leader used a security detail who possessed heavy weapons, two rocket launchers as well as ammunition and eight armored and non-armored vehicles.

In another attack Sunday, a senior financial operator of Oseguera was shot dead in a neighboring town in his attempt to escape in a car following a gunfight. The killing of any Mexican soldier who participated in the raid was part of the killings that was being offered at 20,000 pesos, which made roughly around $1,150, by the operator, reports said.

Retaliation and Casualties on a Nationwide Scale

The reaction of the cartel was fast and extensive. During the post-operative time, 252 roadblocks, most of which were on federal highways, were established by gunmen in 20 out of 32 states of Mexico. Cars were burned to close key highways, and assaults were reported on military bases, convenience shops, motor gas and state run banks.

Some cities, such as Guanajuato state, shut down some of its airports temporarily and closed schools and universities, in case of contamination. Blockades affected the beach resort of Puerto Vallarta which was one of the worst affected according to Trevilla, and later on Monday service in the area would resume.

The counteroffensive by the cartel resulted in the death of more than 50 people, according to the authorities. Among the dead was 25 and Mexican soldiers and security men, 30 suspected gun men and civilians caught in the line of fire including a pregnant woman.

Emotions struck Trevilla and he stopped to pay tribute to the soldiers who died in the operation. Trevilla said that by Monday every roadblock had been cleared and the calm restored. The violence saw over 70 men arrested by the Mexican security forces.

The assassination of Oseguera who has been long term regarded as one of the most powerful variable farmers in Mexico, is a significant position to the Jalisco New Generation Cartel. Officials credited the operation to a period of great intelligence coordination and on-the-ground work, which highlighted greater bi-national security assistance as Mexico and its continued campaign to destroy cartel leadership institutionalizations.

