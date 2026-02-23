Mexican Cartels: Could El Mencho's Death Tip Sinaloa Cartel to Scales? Who Will Succeed Him in CJNG

In the rocky mountainous area of Tapalpa, Jalisco, which is extensively covered by pine forests, Mexican special forces finally killed, mortally wounded, Nemesio "El Mencho" Oseguera Cervantes, the iron-fisted head of the Jalisco New Generation Cartel (CJNG) on Sunday.

When the 59-year-old kingpin was dying on the way to Mexico City, the kill shot stoked an inferno of revenge like roadblocks blazed in 16 states, at least 14 people were slain in the first 24 hours alone.

However, underneath the instant turmoil, the downfall of El Mencho reveals an Earthquake in the bloodiest battle Mexico has ever fought: the years-old blood feud with the Sinaloa Cartel which, with an estimated 420,000 dead, has been balancing on Sinaloa with CJNG shattering internally.

According to organized crime-related homicide statistics, the number of homicides in Mexico increased by more than 23,500 between 2015 and 2021; in 2021 alone, the Sinaloa-CJNG conflict alone of 4,890 killings of people was 26 percent of all cartel killings in 2021.

The division of power is based on betrayal and aspirations, but the change of hands over routes into fentanyl, methamphetamine, and cocaine has transformed states such as Baja California, Sonora, and Zacatecas into war zones, with control of the routes to billions of dollars in 2010, when El Mencho broke off with Milenio Cartel, an ally of Sinaloa, after the death of a less powerful Sinaloa faction leader, Ignacio Coronel Little.

The Saga of Domestic Power Struggle

What started as a domestic power struggle, it turned into a bloody turf war, as CJNG went on an aggressive expansion spurt into 28 of the 32 state of Mexico by 2021, using violence and corruption to overshadow its former tutelaries.

Formerly, the undisputed powerhouse in Mexico and led by Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman, Sinaloa has been crippled by leadership defection: With the 2017 extradition of El Chapo and the arrest of Ismael "El Mayo" Zambada in 2024, the homicides in Sinaloa had surged 400 percent the year after El Mayo was taken into custody.

As of 2025, the homicide rate in Sinaloa was 28.9 per 100,000 inhabitants due to infighting among the factions of the homicide of El Chapo, the sons of El Chapo, and El Mayo loyalists.

El Mencho took advantage of the disorder in Sinaloa by CJNG. By 2025, the cartel had up to 28 764 members; it is the largest employer of criminals in Mexico; it operated in more than 40 countries, and it controlled important ports such as Manzanillo to receive Chinese precursors.

Sinaloa, having 17,825 members, had strongholds across 34 regions but was experiencing 19 active rivalries, with Tijuana being one of the toughest areas where non-state violence increased 16 percent in the time frame between July 2024 and March 2025.

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) credits to these two groups almost all fentanyl entering the U.S. which feeds more than 100,000 overdose deaths annually, and CJNG and Sinaloa have been designated jointly as foreign terrorist organizations in February 2025.

However, the death of El Mencho would turn things around in CJNG. Analysts have foreseen a bloody succession contest, which may divide the cartel as relatives such as his son Ruben "El Menchito" Oseguera Gonzalez, who has been a life prisoner in the U.S. since 2024 seek power against a weaker command structure.

In an interview with France 24, security analyst David Saucedo argues that violence can continue as long as the family members are in control, but it could take a downward turn.

DEA former head Mike Vigil celebrated the murder as a big chance in U.S.-Mexico cooperation, with CJNG using military forces, using drone bombs and rocket launchers, which were captured during the raid at Tapalpa.

Sinaloa, in the meantime, will be the beneficiary. As CJNG is distracted, Sinaloa groups may reassert their lost lands in Zacatecas and Chiapas, with the number of clashes increasing fourfold in 2023 as CJNG confronts Sinaloa holdouts.

Insight Crime researcher Victoria Dittmar attributed the post-El Mayo upsurge in violence to similar power vacuum, and told Insight Crime that the death of El Mencho would only make recruiting more cartel members more appealing, now swelling to 175,000 countrywide by 2022 and a projected 26% increase by 2027 with trends projected to hold.

Split Imminent in Sinaloa Cartel?

According to journalist Jose Reveles, in a message to Infobae, the CJNG might agree to the split of the Sinaloa Cartel to raid its lands, however, with El Mencho dead, the roles might reverse.

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State, Christopher Landau described El Mencho as among the most brutal and the most cold blooded drug cartels that the $15 million bounty served to underline his worldwide menace.

However, since the cartels occupy a third of Mexico in their territory, the human price of rivalry is also increasing: not less than 30,000 deaths a year since 2018, with civilians caught in crossfiring when a cartel steals fuel in the state of Guanajuato or cartels fight a war over the border in Baja California.

El Mencho casts a dark cloud, as Mexico prepares for the 2026 World Cup amidst cartel threats. Will Will Sinaloa take advantage of the mess, or will the franchise model of CJNG which is based on alliances such as those that CJNG has had with Chapitos faction of Sinaloa stand?

It is an inflection point, says David Mora of the International Crisis Group, which may relieve U.S. tensions, such as tariff threats directed at the president by Trump.

