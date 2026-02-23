Missouri Man Burned Ex-Wife's 2-Month-Old During Bath, Ex-Wife Refused to Get Help and Started GoFundMe After Child's Death

A Springfield, Missouri, couple has been charged with murder over the death ofa 2-month-old girl who succumbed last year to burn injuries she suffering during a hot bath.

Jonathan Gaona, 33, and his ex-wife, Stephanie Hernandez, 29, are both charged with second-degree murder in Greene County over the death of Hernandez's daughter, Jaylynn, who died on Feb. 11, 2025, from complications of thermal burns, according to a probable cause affidavit.

The medical examiner who performed Jaylynn's autopsy listed a number of contributing factors to her death, which included "blunt force head injuries, acute pneumonia and methamphetamine toxicity," per the affidavit.

The probable cause statement said police were called to a Springfield home Feb. 11, 2025, for a baby who was not breathing and had blue lips. An officer reported the infant had extensive burn-like injuries to her face, torso and back. The child was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead, according to the statement.

Gaona Admitted He was 'Stressed' and 'Overwhelmed' with Taking Care of the Baby Who was Not His Biological Child

Gaona, the child's caregiver, allegedly told investigators he had been responsible for the infant while Hernandez worked overnight shifts. He admitted to burning Jaylynn with hot bath water, along with physically abusing her, because he was "stressed" and "overwhelmed" with having to take care of the infant, who was not his biological child, according to the affidavit.

"Jonathan explained how he and Stephanie were divorced but living in the same residence," the affidavit notes. "During the investigation, it was determined Stephanie's paramour was actually [Jaylynn's] biological father while Jonathan had taken on the role of raising [Jaylynn]."

Gaona Placed the Infant in a Bathtub, Turned on Hot Water, and Then Said He Left the Baby Because He was Distracted by Other Childre Under His Care

In an interview summarized in the statement, Gaona told police he believed the burns happened after he placed the infant in a bathtub, turned on hot water, became distracted by other children and walked away before hearing the baby scream. He told investigators he returned the child to a crib afterward and "not thinking much of it," the statement said.

Gaona also told police he did not change the infant's diaper for an extended period and later noticed her skin peeling when he attempted to dry her, according to the statement. He admitted to not changing her for "half a day," per the affidavit.

Asked why he didn't go to the hospital, Gaona allegedly said he thought he could heal Jaylynn with cream and powder. "He thought the powder might turn hard and cure it 'like a turtle,'" the affidavit says, noting how Gaona conducted internet searches using the phrase, "What to do for baby burns."

Hernandez Refused to Take Jaylynn to the Hospital, was Concerned She Would 'Lose Her Children'

Hernandez is accused of brushing off Jaylynn's injuries and refusing to take her to the hospital for treatment of her burns, which ultimately led to her death. A woman that was staying with Hernandez and Gaona told police she tried taking the child to a hospital but Gaona and Hernandez repeatedly told her not to.

"Stephanie told detectives how she did not take [Jaylynn] to the hospital because she did not want to lose her children," the affidavit alleges. "[Hernandez] then talked about how, ultimately, her actions resulted in her losing [Jaylynn]."

Gaona allegedly "begged" the female roommate not to call 911 and "told her no" when she asked to notify police, per the affidavit. The roommate did it anyway and that's how authorities discovered what had happened.

Jaylynn was rushed to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries. A police detective who went to the hospital reported the condition she was in before dying in the affidavit.

Hernandez's GoFundMe for Jaylynn

Hernandez started a GoFundMe after her daughter's death, which described herserlf as a "mother with 6 children who unfortunately had went through a tragedy of loosing [sic] my 2 1/2 month old baby," according to local CBS affiliate KOLR. The online fundraiser has only managed to raise $202 of its $5,000 goal as of Sunday.

Hernandez's GoFundMe description says she lives "paycheck to paycheck" and needs help paying for Jaylynn's funeral expenses, KOLR reports.

In addition to murder, Gaona is charged with abuse or neglect of a child — serious emotional or physical injury, no sexual contact, and child endangerment. Hernandez is also facing abuse or neglect of a child and child endangerment.

They were both ordered to be held without bond Friday. Their next court dates are not available online yet.