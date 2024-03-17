Meta Under Investigation for Alleged Facilitation of Illicit Drug Sales

Federal authorities are currently investigating Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, amidst concerns that the tech giant may be either knowingly facilitating or profiting from drug sales on its platforms. The investigation, reported by The Wall Street Journal, is focused on determining whether Meta is actively involved in the illicit sale of drugs through its social media networks.

According to sources, officials in Virginia have already requested company records from Mark Zukerberg's Meta regarding potential drug-related content and the sale of drugs on its platforms. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is reportedly aiding in the investigation.

In response to inquiries, Meta informed Fox Business that the sale of illegal drugs goes against its policies, emphasizing its efforts to identify and remove such content from its services. The company stated that it collaborates with law enforcement to combat the sale and distribution of illicit drugs.

Meta highlighted its proactive measures in the "Transparency Center" section of its website, asserting its collaboration with other technology companies like Snap to detect and remove illicit drug-related content across platforms.

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken recently announced a joint initiative between the State Department and social media companies, including Meta, aimed at combating online drug trafficking during the 67th Session of the UN Commission on Narcotic Drugs. The initiative seeks to leverage the influence of these platforms to educate users about the risks associated with synthetic drugs.

Meta's President of Global Affairs, Nick Clegg, also promoted the partnership on social media platforms, underscoring the company's commitment to addressing drug-related issues online.