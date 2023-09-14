Scott Burke: Partiers on Retired Doctor's Nantucket Yacht Were Making Porn Films Before Doctor Was Arrested Drugs, Guns and Prostitutes

A recently obtained police document has revealed additional information about the scandal involving the retired doctor who was arrested for drug and firearm offenses. According to this document, the doctor's party yacht was used to make and produce porn films.

Scott Burke, 69, was released on a $200,000 bail last week after his lawyer told Plymouth Court that he is suffering from terminal stage four cancer, with only a few months left to live. On September 5th, his 82-foot-long yacht called the JessConn after his two children, was raided in Nantucket after a woman on board reached out to a friend for help.

Illicit Activities Onboard

According to documents, the woman reportedly told the male friend over FaceTime that "they were doing drugs all weekend long and people on the boat had been making pornographic films," These details shed further light on the extravagant and scandalous party that took place.

Police were alerted when the man reported that he believed his friend had overdosed. His concern stemmed from the woman's statement that she wanted to disembark from the boat before losing consciousness, and their call was abruptly terminated. This prompted authorities to take action.

According to the unidentified man who informed authorities, the substances used on board the Jess Conn included ketamine, Adderall, ecstasy, and cocaine.

A police report previously stated that law enforcement responded to the Jess Conn following reports of a distressed woman who may have overdosed and expressed feeling unsafe while aboard.

Moreover, sources have previously disclosed that several people engaged in prostitution were also present on the yacht.

Burke, 69, was arrested in Nantucket Harbor on charges related to drug trafficking and weapons possession after a significant quantity of firearms and illicit drugs were found on the upscale yacht.

In a Dangerous Trade

When police initially tried to talk with the married father, they encountered extreme uncooperativeness on his part. Due to his behavior, he was placed in handcuffs and detained, as mentioned in the affidavit obtained from the local outlet.

According to reports, he told officers that the woman who had overdosed had been in his employ for just a few weeks, and her female friend was also residing on the boat.

The former doctor initially claimed to have no knowledge of illegal drugs being present on the yacht, and the two women onboard also denied any awareness of illegal drugs. However, one of them mentioned having a prescription for Adderall.

A search of the yacht reportedly uncovered approximately 43 grams of cocaine, 14 grams of ketamine, a .380 pistol, three 30-round 9mm magazines, and a 12-round magazine for a 9mm pistol, according to the police report. Additionally, multiple rounds of ammunition were found on the bedroom floor of the yacht.

Burke, whose attorney said he is terminally ill with cancer, reportedly acknowledged that the firearms were his. He informed the police that he had a carry license, but authorities noted that the license was from Florida and had expired in September 2022, as reported by the Current.

He posted $200,000 following his arrest. Burke pleaded not guilty to the charges related to drug and firearms offenses.

According to online records, Burke, who maintains residences in both Florida and Colorado, had previously operated a spine and rehabilitation clinic.

Burke founded Injury Finance, a medical insurance company based in Colorado, approximately two decades ago. The company specializes in offering lien services for third-party liability claims, as indicated on his LinkedIn profile.