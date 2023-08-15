Cage Fight: Tech Titans Zuckerberg and Musk Trade Playful Punches in Online Showdown Before any Real Fight

Billionaire rivals Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk, both active on social media, engaged in a fresh round of online taunts recently. Musk, referring to Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg, playfully dubbed him a "chicken" in response to Zuckerberg's remarks about their proposed charity cage match. On social media, Zuckerberg accused Musk of not taking the potential match seriously, expressing his belief that it was time to move on from the speculative discussions about their showdown.

Zuckerberg shared his perspective on his Threads social platform: "I offered a concrete date... Elon won't confirm, then claims surgery is needed, and now he's suggesting a practice round in my backyard instead." Musk responded by posting, "Zuck is a chicken."

Expressing his enthusiasm, Musk stated that he would be heading to Silicon Valley the following day, humorously stating, "Can't wait to knock on his door tomorrow."

When a user on the platform hinted that Zuckerberg might be hesitating about the match, Musk drew a playful analogy to a popular fast-food chain known for its chicken menu. "He can't eat at Chick-fil-A because that would be cannibalism," Musk quipped.

The rivalry between these two tech giants has manifested through their back-and-forth exchanges on social media regarding their anticipated charity match. Musk recently revealed that the fight was intended to take place in Italy, with discussions underway to host a significant charity event. In a nod to Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Musk mentioned, "I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

In response, Zuckerberg shared an image of himself in a shirtless pose, showcasing his prowess in martial arts and his readiness for the challenge. He stated, "I'm passionate about this sport and have been prepared for the fight since the day Elon challenged me." Zuckerberg also added, "When an actual date is agreed upon, you'll hear it from me. Until then, please consider anything he says as speculative."

Gennaro Sangiuliano, the Italian Culture Minister, confirmed discussions with Musk regarding a significant charity event aligned with historical significance, with proceeds intended for two prominent Italian pediatric hospitals. However, Sangiuliano clarified that the event wouldn't be held in Rome.

This playful rivalry between the two tech titans escalated when Zuckerberg's Meta introduced the Threads platform, bringing them into direct competition. Musk also hinted at a potential minor surgery for his right shoulder blade but assured followers that his titanium plate posed no significant issues.