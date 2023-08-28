Jamie Cail Cause of Death: Former US Swimming Champion Died from 'Accidental Fentanyl Poisoning', Months-Long Investigation Reveals

A former champion swimmer who died in the US Virgin Islands in February reportedly overdosed on fentanyl, police said following an extensive investigation that spanned several months. Jamie Cail, 42, was initially said to have died from a cardiac arrest but a month-long investigation has now revealed that she died of overdose.

Cail, 42, reportedly died of "fentanyl intoxication with aspiration of gastric content," which means that stomach contents aspirated into her lungs, according to a news release from the Virgin Islands Police Department on Saturday, according to NBC. The authorities cited an autopsy report dated August 22 from the medical examiner in the Virgin Islands.

Died of Fentanyl Overdose

Cail was found unresponsive on February 21 by her boyfriend at his home on the island of St. John, where she lived and was working at a bookshop. On August 22, a coroner in the US Virgin Islands officially announced that she had died due to "fentanyl intoxication with aspiration of gastric content."

Cail had achieved recognition as a participant in the 1997 Pan Pacific Championships as a teenager, where she represented the US team. She won a gold medal as a part of the team's 800-meter freestyle relay.

After being rushed to the hospital on St. John, accompanied by her partner and a friend, medical staff performed CPR after observing signs of cardiac arrest. Despite their efforts, Cail's condition deteriorated, and she ultimately died in the early hours.

"She was just a very beautiful person," a friend told WMUR. "She had a huge heart. She was really loving and kind and well-loved and popular on the island and everybody knows her."

In response to the incident, detectives were alerted to the case of her arrival at the hospital. Subsequently, an autopsy was conducted to establish the exact cause of her demise.

Her achievements continued with a silver medal in the 800-meter freestyle during the 1998-99 Swimming World Cup in Brazil as a member of the US Swimming National B Team.

Beyond these international feats, Cail showcased her prowess by claiming victory in the 200-meter individual medley and the 500-meter freestyle at the California high school championship. She further pursued her passion for swimming at both the University of Southern California and the University of Maine.

Dangerous Addiction

Cail had reportedly been living on St. John island with her boyfriend, and she was employed at a nearby coffee shop. However, there has been no response to inquiries made by NBC to both the Virgin Islands Police Department and the medical examiner's office regarding this matter.

The use of fentanyl, a potent opioid typically prescribed for pain relief, has led to a significant increase in drug-related fatalities across the United States in recent years.

Over 100,000 deaths resulting from drug overdoses were reported in 2021, the majority of which were attributed to fentanyl.

Although Virgin Island has significant drug trafficking activity involving substances like cocaine and marijuana, fentanyl has not historically posed a major issue in the region until recently.

Cail's death marks the second instance of a fentanyl-related death in the islands. The first recorded incident occurred on April 28, 2021, when 30-year-old Rachl 'Starchild' Atnip was discovered deceased at her residence on St. Thomas.

Authorities have not disclosed whether they are actively investigating the origin of the fentanyl that resulted in Cail's demise. Additionally, it remains unclear whether there is a current availability of fentanyl-laced drugs in the local illicit drug market.