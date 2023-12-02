Melon Music Awards 2023 winners are announced at the INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Saturday (December 2). The artists and bands who released their works between November 4, 2022, and November 1, 2023, were eligible for nominations. The winners are determined based on Melon download and streaming counts for the year and 20 percent of fans' votes.
The nomination categories included Best Group, Best Solo Artist, Album of the Year, Top 10, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year. Popular K-pop bands and artists like BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, STAYC, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, BLACKPINK, SHINee, TXT, and MONSTA X were some nominees for this year.
Melon Music Awards 2023 winners are revealed by a lineup of star-studded celebrities. The annual award ceremony took place with a live broadcast. Korean music lovers from different countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, enjoyed the award ceremony live online.
The Winners of Melon Music Awards' final Top 10 are aespa, BTS, (G)I-DLE, IVE, BTS member Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM, Lim Young Woong, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, and SEVENTEEN.
Here are the Nominees for Daesangs And Category Awards:
Artist of the Year
- aespa
- BTS
- (G)I-DLE
- IVE
- Jungkook (BTS)
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lim Young Woong
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- SEVENTEEN
Album of the Year
- aespa for MY WORLD
- (G)I-DLE for I feel
- IVE for I've IVE
- BTS member Jimin for FACE
- LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN
- NCT DREAM for ISTJ
- NewJeans for Get Up
- Parc Jae Jung for Alone
- SEVENTEEN for FML
- TXT –for The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
Best Song of the Year
- aespa for Spicy
- SEVENTEEN BSS for Fighting (featuring Lee Young Ji)
- (G)I-DLE for Queencard
- IVE for I AM
- BLACKPINK member Jisoo for FLOWER
- LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers)
- NCT DREAM for Candy
- NewJeans for Ditto
- Parc Jae Jung for Let's Say Goodbye
- STAYC for Teddy Bear
Millions Top 10
- aespa for MY WORLD
- BTS member Suga Agust D for D-DAY
- THE BOYZ for BE AWAKE
- SEVENTEEN BSS for SECOND WIND
- BTOB for WIND AND WISH
- EXO member D.O. for Expectation
- EXO for EXIST
- (G)I-DLE for I feel
- ISEGYE IDOL for KIDDING
- IVE for I've IVE
- BTS member Jimin for FACE
- BTS member Jungkook for Seven (featuring Latto)
- LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN
- Lee Chan Won for ONE
- Lee Seung Yoon for Shelter of Dreams
- Lim Young Woong for Do or Die
- MONSTA X for REASON
- NCT 127 for Ay-Yo
- NCT DOJAEJUNG for Perfume
- NCT DREAM for ISTJ
- NewJeans for Get Up
- PLAVE for ASTERUM : The Shape of Things to Come
- SEVENTEEN for FML
- SHINee for HARD
- Shownu X Hyungwon (MONSTA X) for THE UNSEEN
- Stray Kids for ★★★★★ (5-STAR)
- TXT for The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
- BTS member V for Layover
- Young Tak for FORM
- ZEROBASEONE for YOUTH IN THE SHADE
New Artist of the Year
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- KISS OF LIFE
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- ZEROBASEONE
Best Group (Female)
- aespa
- (G)I-DLE
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
Best Group (Male)
- BSS (SEVENTEEN)
- BTS
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- TXT
Best Solo Artist (Female)
- Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
- Lee Young Ji
- Sin Ye Young
- Song Ha Yea
- Zia
Best Solo Artist (Male)
- BIG Naughty
- DK (December)
- Jungkook (BTS)
- Lim Young Woong
- Woody
Best OST
- BIG Naughty for With Me (The Interest of Love)
- Lim Jae Hyun for Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring)
- Miyeon ((G)I-DLE) for The Painted on the Moonlight (My Dearest)
- Paul Kim for You Remember (The Glory)
- Younha for Letter (Ditto)
KakaoBank Favorite Star Award
- aespa
- BTS
- ENHYPEN
- IVE
- Lim Young Woong
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- ZEROBASEONE
Best Pop Artist
- Charlie Puth
- Ed Sheeran
- Post Malone
- Sia
- SZA
Best Music Style
- bongjeingan for GAEKKUM
- Carina Nebula for Good Match
- Cloud's Block for The Lake
- Dabda for Flower Tail
- Jclef for Jonny's sofa
- Lee Hyungju for A day my body lifted up
- O'Domar for Don't Think About Elephants
- Parannoul for Polaris
- Silica Gel for Tik Tak Tok (featuring So!YoON!)
- youra for The Cherry Trees