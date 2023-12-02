Melon Music Awards 2023 winners are announced at the INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Saturday (December 2). The artists and bands who released their works between November 4, 2022, and November 1, 2023, were eligible for nominations. The winners are determined based on Melon download and streaming counts for the year and 20 percent of fans' votes.

The nomination categories included Best Group, Best Solo Artist, Album of the Year, Top 10, Artist of the Year, and Song of the Year. Popular K-pop bands and artists like BTS, SEVENTEEN, NCT DREAM, STAYC, LE SSERAFIM, (G)I-DLE, BLACKPINK, SHINee, TXT, and MONSTA X were some nominees for this year.

Melon Music Awards 2023 winners are revealed by a lineup of star-studded celebrities. The annual award ceremony took place with a live broadcast. Korean music lovers from different countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, and New Zealand, enjoyed the award ceremony live online.

The Winners of Melon Music Awards' final Top 10 are aespa, BTS, (G)I-DLE, IVE, BTS member Jungkook, LE SSERAFIM, Lim Young Woong, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, and SEVENTEEN.

Here are the Nominees for Daesangs And Category Awards:

Artist of the Year

aespa

BTS

(G)I-DLE

IVE

Jungkook (BTS)

LE SSERAFIM

Lim Young Woong

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Album of the Year

aespa for MY WORLD

(G)I-DLE for I feel

IVE for I've IVE

BTS member Jimin for FACE

LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN

NCT DREAM for ISTJ

NewJeans for Get Up

Parc Jae Jung for Alone

SEVENTEEN for FML

TXT –for The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

Best Song of the Year

aespa for Spicy

SEVENTEEN BSS for Fighting (featuring Lee Young Ji)

(G)I-DLE for Queencard

IVE for I AM

BLACKPINK member Jisoo for FLOWER

LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers)

NCT DREAM for Candy

NewJeans for Ditto

Parc Jae Jung for Let's Say Goodbye

STAYC for Teddy Bear

Millions Top 10

aespa for MY WORLD

BTS member Suga Agust D for D-DAY

THE BOYZ for BE AWAKE

SEVENTEEN BSS for SECOND WIND

BTOB for WIND AND WISH

EXO member D.O. for Expectation

EXO for EXIST

(G)I-DLE for I feel

ISEGYE IDOL for KIDDING

IVE for I've IVE

BTS member Jimin for FACE

BTS member Jungkook for Seven (featuring Latto)

LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN

Lee Chan Won for ONE

Lee Seung Yoon for Shelter of Dreams

Lim Young Woong for Do or Die

MONSTA X for REASON

NCT 127 for Ay-Yo

NCT DOJAEJUNG for Perfume

NCT DREAM for ISTJ

NewJeans for Get Up

PLAVE for ASTERUM : The Shape of Things to Come

SEVENTEEN for FML

SHINee for HARD

Shownu X Hyungwon (MONSTA X) for THE UNSEEN

Stray Kids for ★★★★★ (5-STAR)

TXT for The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

BTS member V for Layover

Young Tak for FORM

ZEROBASEONE for YOUTH IN THE SHADE

New Artist of the Year

BOYNEXTDOOR

KISS OF LIFE

PLAVE

RIIZE

ZEROBASEONE

Best Group (Female)

aespa

(G)I-DLE

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

Best Group (Male)

BSS (SEVENTEEN)

BTS

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

TXT

Best Solo Artist (Female)

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Lee Young Ji

Sin Ye Young

Song Ha Yea

Zia

Best Solo Artist (Male)

BIG Naughty

DK (December)

Jungkook (BTS)

Lim Young Woong

Woody

Best OST

BIG Naughty for With Me (The Interest of Love)

Lim Jae Hyun for Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring)

Miyeon ((G)I-DLE) for The Painted on the Moonlight (My Dearest)

Paul Kim for You Remember (The Glory)

Younha for Letter (Ditto)

KakaoBank Favorite Star Award

aespa

BTS

ENHYPEN

IVE

Lim Young Woong

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

ZEROBASEONE

Best Pop Artist

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Sia

SZA

Best Music Style