Melon Music Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Melon Music Awards 2023 will be held at the INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Saturday ( December 2). With only a few days left for the worldwide live telecast of the annual award ceremony, organizers have shared some details about the star-studded event, including the performers, presenters, and nominations.

The annual award ceremony is hosted by one of the popular music platforms in South Korea, Melon. It will take place as an in-person event again this year as the first-ever exclusive arena for K-pop with a seating capacity of 15,000 seats. The theme for this year is -- K-pop Changes the World. It will convey the message of meeting the strength of music, which makes the world one at the star-studded event.

"To music fans who must have been disappointed with the lack of domestic concert infrastructure, we will deliver an exhilarating first viewing experience at a large-scale K-pop arena," Melon shared.

Here is everything about Melon Music Awards 2023, like the date, venue, host, performers, presenters, nomination list, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the award ceremony live online through various streaming platforms. International K-pop fans can also enjoy the annual event on the official YouTube channel of 1theK.

The annual award ceremony will be available live online on the official website of Melon Music and the Melon app. Kakao TV app and website, Wavve app and website, and TV app with KakaoBank will stream the award ceremony live online for K-pop fans in South Korea. Overseas fans can watch the star-studded award ceremony online through the following streaming platforms:

Japan - U-NEXT

Indonesia - CXO Media

Vietnam - FPT Play

North America - 1theK's official YouTube channel

Singapore - 1theK's official YouTube channel

Middle East - 1theK's official YouTube channel

United Kingdom - 1theK's official YouTube channel

Performers and Presenters

NCT DREAM will perform for the first time at the Melon Music Awards this year. The other performers of the star-studded event, which is also known as MMA, are BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, aespa, IVE, NewJeans, STAYC, and KISS OF LIFE.

Nominations List

The organizers released the nomination list for Melon Music Awards' final Top 10 earlier this month. K-pop artists and bands who released their musical projects between November 4, 2022, and November 1, 2023, were eligible for nominations. The winners in this category will be determined based on 80 percent Melon download and streaming counts for the year and 20 percent on fans' votes.

The voting for this award will be considered for the Artist of the Year award. The winner in this category will be chosen based on 60 percent Melon download and streaming counts, 20 percent judges' evaluation, and 20 percent fan votes.

Here are the Nominees:

aespa

AKMU

BIG Naughty

BSS (SEVENTEEN)

BTS

DK (December)

FIFTY FIFTY

(G)I-DLE

Huh Gak

IVE

Jimin (BTS)

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Jungkook (BTS)

LE SSERAFIM

Lim Han Byul (Onestar)

Lim Young Woong

NCT 127

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

NMIXX

Parc Jae Jung

SEVENTEEN

Sin Ye Young

Song Ha Yea

STAYC

Suga (BTS)

Taeyang (BIGBANG)

TXT

Woody

Zia

The Winners of Melon Music Awards' final Top 10 are as follows:

aespa

BTS

(G)I-DLE

IVE

Jungkook (BTS)

LE SSERAFIM

Lim Young Woong

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Here are the Nominees for Daesangs And Category Awards:

Artist of the Year

aespa

BTS

(G)I-DLE

IVE

Jungkook (BTS)

LE SSERAFIM

Lim Young Woong

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

SEVENTEEN

Album of the Year

aespa for MY WORLD

(G)I-DLE for I feel

IVE for I've IVE

BTS member Jimin for FACE

LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN

NCT DREAM for ISTJ

NewJeans for Get Up

Parc Jae Jung for Alone

SEVENTEEN for FML

TXT –for The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

Best Song of the Year

aespa for Spicy

SEVENTEEN BSS for Fighting (featuring Lee Young Ji)

(G)I-DLE for Queencard

IVE for I AM

BLACKPINK member Jisoo for FLOWER

LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers)

NCT DREAM for Candy

NewJeans for Ditto

Parc Jae Jung for Let's Say Goodbye

STAYC for Teddy Bear

Millions Top 10

aespa for MY WORLD

BTS member Suga Agust D for D-DAY

THE BOYZ for BE AWAKE

SEVENTEEN BSS for SECOND WIND

BTOB for WIND AND WISH

EXO member D.O. for Expectation

EXO for EXIST

(G)I-DLE for I feel

ISEGYE IDOL for KIDDING

IVE for I've IVE

BTS member Jimin for FACE

BTS member Jungkook for Seven (featuring Latto)

LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN

Lee Chan Won for ONE

Lee Seung Yoon for Shelter of Dreams

Lim Young Woong for Do or Die

MONSTA X for REASON

NCT 127 for Ay-Yo

NCT DOJAEJUNG for Perfume

NCT DREAM for ISTJ

NewJeans for Get Up

PLAVE for ASTERUM : The Shape of Things to Come

SEVENTEEN for FML

SHINee for HARD

Shownu X Hyungwon (MONSTA X) for THE UNSEEN

Stray Kids for ★★★★★ (5-STAR)

TXT for The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION

BTS member V for Layover

Young Tak for FORM

ZEROBASEONE for YOUTH IN THE SHADE

New Artist of the Year

BOYNEXTDOOR

KISS OF LIFE

PLAVE

RIIZE

ZEROBASEONE

Best Group (Female)

aespa

(G)I-DLE

IVE

LE SSERAFIM

NewJeans

Best Group (Male)

BSS (SEVENTEEN)

BTS

NCT DREAM

SEVENTEEN

TXT

Best Solo Artist (Female)

Jisoo (BLACKPINK)

Lee Young Ji

Sin Ye Young

Song Ha Yea

Zia

Best Solo Artist (Male)

BIG Naughty

DK (December)

Jungkook (BTS)

Lim Young Woong

Woody

Best OST

BIG Naughty for With Me (The Interest of Love)

Lim Jae Hyun for Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring)

Miyeon ((G)I-DLE) for The Painted on the Moonlight (My Dearest)

Paul Kim for You Remember (The Glory)

Younha for Letter (Ditto)

KakaoBank Favorite Star Award

aespa

BTS

ENHYPEN

IVE

Lim Young Woong

NCT DREAM

NewJeans

RIIZE

SEVENTEEN

ZEROBASEONE

Best Pop Artist

Charlie Puth

Ed Sheeran

Post Malone

Sia

SZA

Best Music Style