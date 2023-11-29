Melon Music Awards 2023: How to Watch, Date, Venue, Lineup, Nomination List, and More

Melon Music Awards 2023 will be held at the INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Saturday ( December 2). With only a few days left for the worldwide live telecast of the annual award ceremony, organizers have shared some details about the star-studded event, including the performers, presenters, and nominations.
The annual award ceremony is hosted by one of the popular music platforms in South Korea, Melon. It will take place as an in-person event again this year as the first-ever exclusive arena for K-pop with a seating capacity of 15,000 seats. The theme for this year is -- K-pop Changes the World. It will convey the message of meeting the strength of music, which makes the world one at the star-studded event.
"To music fans who must have been disappointed with the lack of domestic concert infrastructure, we will deliver an exhilarating first viewing experience at a large-scale K-pop arena," Melon shared.
Here is everything about Melon Music Awards 2023, like the date, venue, host, performers, presenters, nomination list, and streaming details.
How to Watch?
People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the award ceremony live online through various streaming platforms. International K-pop fans can also enjoy the annual event on the official YouTube channel of 1theK.
The annual award ceremony will be available live online on the official website of Melon Music and the Melon app. Kakao TV app and website, Wavve app and website, and TV app with KakaoBank will stream the award ceremony live online for K-pop fans in South Korea. Overseas fans can watch the star-studded award ceremony online through the following streaming platforms:
- Japan - U-NEXT
- Indonesia - CXO Media
- Vietnam - FPT Play
- North America - 1theK's official YouTube channel
- Singapore - 1theK's official YouTube channel
- Middle East - 1theK's official YouTube channel
- United Kingdom - 1theK's official YouTube channel
Performers and Presenters
NCT DREAM will perform for the first time at the Melon Music Awards this year. The other performers of the star-studded event, which is also known as MMA, are BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, aespa, IVE, NewJeans, STAYC, and KISS OF LIFE.
Nominations List
The organizers released the nomination list for Melon Music Awards' final Top 10 earlier this month. K-pop artists and bands who released their musical projects between November 4, 2022, and November 1, 2023, were eligible for nominations. The winners in this category will be determined based on 80 percent Melon download and streaming counts for the year and 20 percent on fans' votes.
The voting for this award will be considered for the Artist of the Year award. The winner in this category will be chosen based on 60 percent Melon download and streaming counts, 20 percent judges' evaluation, and 20 percent fan votes.
Here are the Nominees:
- aespa
- AKMU
- BIG Naughty
- BSS (SEVENTEEN)
- BTS
- DK (December)
- FIFTY FIFTY
- (G)I-DLE
- Huh Gak
- IVE
- Jimin (BTS)
- Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
- Jungkook (BTS)
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lim Han Byul (Onestar)
- Lim Young Woong
- NCT 127
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- NMIXX
- Parc Jae Jung
- SEVENTEEN
- Sin Ye Young
- Song Ha Yea
- STAYC
- Suga (BTS)
- Taeyang (BIGBANG)
- TXT
- Woody
- Zia
The Winners of Melon Music Awards' final Top 10 are as follows:
- aespa
- BTS
- (G)I-DLE
- IVE
- Jungkook (BTS)
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lim Young Woong
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- SEVENTEEN
Here are the Nominees for Daesangs And Category Awards:
Artist of the Year
- aespa
- BTS
- (G)I-DLE
- IVE
- Jungkook (BTS)
- LE SSERAFIM
- Lim Young Woong
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- SEVENTEEN
Album of the Year
- aespa for MY WORLD
- (G)I-DLE for I feel
- IVE for I've IVE
- BTS member Jimin for FACE
- LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN
- NCT DREAM for ISTJ
- NewJeans for Get Up
- Parc Jae Jung for Alone
- SEVENTEEN for FML
- TXT –for The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
Best Song of the Year
- aespa for Spicy
- SEVENTEEN BSS for Fighting (featuring Lee Young Ji)
- (G)I-DLE for Queencard
- IVE for I AM
- BLACKPINK member Jisoo for FLOWER
- LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN (featuring Nile Rodgers)
- NCT DREAM for Candy
- NewJeans for Ditto
- Parc Jae Jung for Let's Say Goodbye
- STAYC for Teddy Bear
Millions Top 10
- aespa for MY WORLD
- BTS member Suga Agust D for D-DAY
- THE BOYZ for BE AWAKE
- SEVENTEEN BSS for SECOND WIND
- BTOB for WIND AND WISH
- EXO member D.O. for Expectation
- EXO for EXIST
- (G)I-DLE for I feel
- ISEGYE IDOL for KIDDING
- IVE for I've IVE
- BTS member Jimin for FACE
- BTS member Jungkook for Seven (featuring Latto)
- LE SSERAFIM for UNFORGIVEN
- Lee Chan Won for ONE
- Lee Seung Yoon for Shelter of Dreams
- Lim Young Woong for Do or Die
- MONSTA X for REASON
- NCT 127 for Ay-Yo
- NCT DOJAEJUNG for Perfume
- NCT DREAM for ISTJ
- NewJeans for Get Up
- PLAVE for ASTERUM : The Shape of Things to Come
- SEVENTEEN for FML
- SHINee for HARD
- Shownu X Hyungwon (MONSTA X) for THE UNSEEN
- Stray Kids for ★★★★★ (5-STAR)
- TXT for The Name Chapter: TEMPTATION
- BTS member V for Layover
- Young Tak for FORM
- ZEROBASEONE for YOUTH IN THE SHADE
New Artist of the Year
- BOYNEXTDOOR
- KISS OF LIFE
- PLAVE
- RIIZE
- ZEROBASEONE
Best Group (Female)
- aespa
- (G)I-DLE
- IVE
- LE SSERAFIM
- NewJeans
Best Group (Male)
- BSS (SEVENTEEN)
- BTS
- NCT DREAM
- SEVENTEEN
- TXT
Best Solo Artist (Female)
- Jisoo (BLACKPINK)
- Lee Young Ji
- Sin Ye Young
- Song Ha Yea
- Zia
Best Solo Artist (Male)
- BIG Naughty
- DK (December)
- Jungkook (BTS)
- Lim Young Woong
- Woody
Best OST
- BIG Naughty for With Me (The Interest of Love)
- Lim Jae Hyun for Heaven (2023) (It Was Spring)
- Miyeon ((G)I-DLE) for The Painted on the Moonlight (My Dearest)
- Paul Kim for You Remember (The Glory)
- Younha for Letter (Ditto)
KakaoBank Favorite Star Award
- aespa
- BTS
- ENHYPEN
- IVE
- Lim Young Woong
- NCT DREAM
- NewJeans
- RIIZE
- SEVENTEEN
- ZEROBASEONE
Best Pop Artist
- Charlie Puth
- Ed Sheeran
- Post Malone
- Sia
- SZA
Best Music Style
- bongjeingan for GAEKKUM
- Carina Nebula for Good Match
- Cloud's Block for The Lake
- Dabda for Flower Tail
- Jclef for Jonny's sofa
- Lee Hyungju for A day my body lifted up
- O'Domar for Don't Think About Elephants
- Parannoul for Polaris
- Silica Gel for Tik Tak Tok (featuring So!YoON!)
- youra for The Cherry Trees