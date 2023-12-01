Melon Music Awards 2023 Live Stream Details: How to Watch MMA from the US, Canada, and More

Melon Music Awards 2023 will kick-start with a worldwide live telecast from the INSPIRE Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, on Saturday (December 2) at 6 pm KST. With just hours left for the star-studded event to begin with a live stream, the organizers have shared an exciting list of performers' line-ups. The list includes BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, aespa, IVE, NewJeans, STAYC, and KISS OF LIFE.

K-pop fans from different countries, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, and the UK, can watch the award ceremony live online through various streaming platforms. International K-pop fans can also enjoy the annual event on the official page of Beyond LIVE.

MMA 2023 is also available live online on the official website of Melon Music and the Melon app. Beyond LIVE app and website, Wavve app and website, and TV app with Beyond LIVE will stream the award ceremony live online for K-pop fans in South Korea. Overseas fans can watch the star-studded award ceremony online through the following streaming platforms:

Japan - U-NEXT

Indonesia - CXO Media

Vietnam - FPT Play

North America - Beyond LIVE

Singapore - Beyond LIVE

Middle East - Beyond LIVE

United Kingdom - Beyond LIVE

Here are the Details on International Air Timings of Melon Music Awards 2023:

Hong Kong - 5:00 pm

Indonesia - 4:00 pm

Singapore - 5:00 pm

Philippines - 5:00 pm

Japan - 6:00 pm

Korea - 6:00 pm

Malaysia - 5:00 pm

Maldives - 2:00 pm

Myanmar - 3.30 pm

Taiwan - 5:00 pm

Thailand - 4:00 pm

Vietnam - 4:00 pm

Australia - 7.30 pm

India - 2.30 pm

Europe - 10:00 am

UK - 9:00 am

Eastern Time - 4:00 am

Central Time - 3:00 am

Pacific Time - 1:00 am

Venue

Melon, one of the popular music platforms in South Korea, is hosting the annual award ceremony. It will take place as an in-person event again this year as the first-ever exclusive arena for K-pop with a seating capacity of 15,000 seats. The theme for this year is -- K-pop Changes the World. It will convey the message of meeting the strength of music, which makes the world one at the star-studded event.

"To music fans who must have been disappointed with the lack of domestic concert infrastructure, we will deliver an exhilarating first viewing experience at a large-scale K-pop arena," Melon shared.

Performers and Presenters

The annual award ceremony will begin with a red carpet arrivals at 4:00 pm KST. The main award ceremony will start at 6:00 pm KST. NCT DREAM will perform for the first time at the Melon Music Awards this year. The other performers of the star-studded event, which is also known as MMA, are BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, aespa, IVE, NewJeans, STAYC, and KISS OF LIFE.