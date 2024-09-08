Melissa Jubane: Portland Nurse Mysteriously Found Dead after Going Missing as Neighbor Is Arrested

A Portland nurse, who had recently got married, has been found dead after being reported missing earlier this week. Melissa Jubane, 32, was found dead three days after her colleagues, friends, and neighbors reported her disappearance, which was out of character for the devoted nurse.

Concerns grew over her safety after Jubane failed to show up for her morning shift at St. Vincent Hospital in Portland on September 4. Her concerned friends and well-wishers quickly contacted the police, and around 10 a.m. Officers then went to Melissa's home at 1050 SW 160th Avenue in Beaverton to perform a welfare check.

Tragic Discovery

After police reached her home, they found no one. "Upon arrival, officers were met by staff from the apartment complex and conducted a search of Melissa's apartment. Melissa was not present, and her absence without communication was deemed unusual and alarming," the Beaverton Police Department explained in a Facebook post.

Later that day, Melissa was listed in national law enforcement databases as a missing person.

After her remains were found, authorities arrested her Beaverton neighbor, Bryce Johnathan Schubert, 27, on suspicion of murder.

According to Fox12, Schubert was employed as a nurse at Providence Portland Medical Center from September 2022 to October 2023.

He was not affiliated with Providence St. Vincent, where Melissa worked.

The young medical professional married her boyfriend, Bryan, with whom she had been together for 10 years, on August 24. The wedding took place in a ceremony surrounded by family and friends at Waimea Valley.

Her husband is from Kalihi, and they first met when she visited Hawaii with her friends from Washington.

Husband Devastated

"She is very humble, she's very pretty, she's smart, she's very intelligent, and very respectful. She's like a daughter to me, she's very close to me," Imelda Llantero, her mother-in-law told KHON2.

Providence St. Vincent also released a statement after Melissa was found and said: "Our hearts are broken at the news of the death of our Providence St. Vincent nurse and colleague, Melissa Jubane.

"This comes as a shock to us all and she is mourned by her co-workers. Melissa was an exceptional nurse, committed to our Providence Mission and daily demonstrating our values of compassion, excellence and integrity."

"We stand in support of her loved ones and those who worked so closely with Melissa. We appreciate all the expressions of concern from the community."

"Melissa was a person of Providence and we will miss her."

Schubert is presently in custody in Washington County, Oregon. A court date has not been scheduled yet. Authorities have confirmed that the investigation is still ongoing.