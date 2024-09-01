Sean Higgins: Drunk Driver Who Killed NHL Star Johnny Gaudreau and Brother Matthew Gaudreau Is US Army Major Who Also Worked at Rehab Center

The alleged drunk driver arrested in the deaths of NHL star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother has been suspended from his position as a financial officer at a rehabilitation facility, according to a report. Sean Higgins, who allegedly struck and killed Johnny and Matthew Gaudrea with his car worked at a rehab center, the New York Post reported.

"We received the heartbreaking news regarding the tragic crash that took the lives of Johnny and Matthew Gaudreau, along with charges brought against Sean Higgins," Gaudenzia Addiction Treatment and Recovery Centers said in a statement on Saturday. "Mr. Higgins, an employee of Gaudenzia, was immediately placed on leave," the statement added.

Suspended from His Job

"We extend our sympathies to the Gaudreau family during this incredibly difficult time," the company wrote in a statement to the outlet.

Higgins, 43, of Pilesgrove, NJ, and a married father of two young daughters, has been employed at a company in Norristown, Pa., since September, according to his LinkedIn profile. His profile also mentions that he is a decorated US Army major who served with the 44th Infantry Brigade Combat Team in Kosovo.

Higgins was promoted to the rank of major during a state leadership visit to the former Yugoslav republic in 2019. During this visit, he and another major gratitude to their families for their support throughout their military careers.

According to police, Higgins was allegedly drunk when he struck and killed seven-time All-Star Johnny Gaudreau and his younger brother Matthew while they were riding their bikes on the night before their sister's wedding.

The New Jersey State Police said that Johnny Gaudreau, 31, a left winger for the Columbus Blue Jackets, and his 29-year-old brother Matthew were cycling along County Route 551 in Oldmans Township around 8 p.m. when Higgins hit them from behind.

Drunk and Out of Control

Higgins told police that he was trying to overtake two other vehicles when he hit the brothers, who were declared dead at the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

The responding trooper noticed the smell of alcohol on Higgins' breath, and the driver reportedly confessed to having "five or six beers" before the accident, police stated.

Higgins was arrested on two counts of vehicular homicide, suspected of driving under the influence, and was ordered to remain in jail until a detention hearing on September 5.

Higgins' LinkedIn profile indicates that he was most recently director of financial operations at Gaudenzia, an addiction treatment facility located in Bristol, PA.

Higgins also mentioned on LinkedIn that he has been a member of the New Jersey Army National Guard since 2008 and remains active.

A neighbor living next to Higgins' parents, who wished to remain anonymous, described Higgins to The Post as "just a regular guy." He added that he didn't even recognize Higgins' unusually scruffy appearance in the mugshot when he first heard the news.

"The family, they are great people. It's sad. It's tragic I would say," he said.

Both brothers were standout hockey players at Boston College, where they were coached by Jerry York.

On Saturday morning, Johnny Gaudreau's widow posted a heartfelt tribute to the late hockey star on her social media.

"Thank you for the best years of my life," Meredith Gaudreau wrote on Instagram.

"Despite losing you, I am still the luckiest girl in the world to have been yours. I love you so so much," the grieving wife added.

"You were perfect. Some days it felt too good to be true. I love every single thing about you. You are my forever, and I can't wait to be with you again. I love you so much forever and ever."