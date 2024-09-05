Who Is David Phenix? First Victim of Georgia High School Shooting is Special Education Math Teacher Who Was Shot in Hip

The first victim identified in the shooting at Apalachee High School is a special education math teacher. David Phenix, who survived the attack, was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the hip and foot, with the bullet shattering his hip bone. The attack at the Georgia high school killed at least four people and injured up to 30.

Authorities have not yet revealed any information about the shooter and cautioned that it might take 'days' before they can reveal details about the suspect's age, gender, or connection to the school. Phenix's daughter, Katie, shared that he "arrived to the hospital alert and awake" and was rushed to surgery.

First Victim Identified

"He just got out of surgery and is stable," Katie said. "We will update as we hear new information. We are so, so lucky, but please keep our family as well as the AHS family in your prayers."

Phenix has been teaching for 22 years. He had planned to retire in 2023, but Apalachee offered him a position as the golf coach, which convinced him to stay.

His wife said: "A day after he officially made his decision, an opportunity to go to Appalachee High School as a Golf Coach popped up, the timing was perfect, and he said YES.

"He was 'retired' for a total of three days!

"I'm actually glad our retirement travel plans will have to wait, because I have always loved seeing you connect with the kids and make an impact."

The update comes as CNN reports that four people were killed in the shooting on Wednesday morning.

A suspect has been arrested, but no additional information has been disclosed.

Horrific Details Emerge of Shooting

Terrifying accounts from within classrooms have surfaced, revealing the harrowing turmoil students faced as gunfire erupted earlier today. A distressed grandfather shared that his granddaughters were "escorted out, passing by blood and victims" following the shooting.

"They heard the shots, had SWAT come in guns drawn in their room looking for shooters,' James Shappard said.

"No kid should have to go through that."

Sergio Caldera, 17, recounted that he was in his senior chemistry class when he heard the sound of gunfire. He told ABC: "My teacher goes and opens the door to see what's going on.

"Another teacher comes running in and tells her to close the door because there's an active shooter."

Caldera said that his class heard terrifying screams from outside while they "huddled together."

A 15-year-old student shared with Atlanta News First that their teacher quickly locked the door, and everyone crouched down into a lockdown position as soon as the gunfire erupted on Wednesday morning. He expressed concern for his friends and classmates, as the gunshots seemed to come from nearby where they were taking cover.