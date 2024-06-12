Oregon Man Who Spiked His Daughter's Friends' Smoothies During Sleepover at Their Home Sentenced to 2 Years in Prison

An Oregon man who spiked the smoothies of three of his daughter's friends with sedatives last year during a sleepover pleaded guilty Monday to multiple felony counts and was sentenced to two years in prison, according to court documents and attorneys who oversaw the case.

Michael Meyden, 57, of Lake Oswego, admitted guilt in Clackamas County Circuit Court on three counts of causing another person to ingest a controlled substance.

Meyden Agreed to Plea Deal for Reduced Charges

Meyden's attorney Jeff Turnoy said Tuesday his client could get five months lopped off his sentence with good behavior. The sentence was part of a negotiated deal with prosecutors that included dismissals of three additional felony counts and three misdemeanor counts, authorities said.

Meyden also received three years of post-prison supervision, prosecutors said, adding that the charges that were dropped would not lead to an extended sentence.

Meyden Spiked the Victims' Drinks with Benzodiazepine

Meyden drugged three of his daughter's friends while they slept over on the night of Aug. 25, according to court documents and a probable cause affidavit.

The girls, all 12 years old last year, were hospitalized and tested positive for benzodiazepine, described in the affidavit as a drug generally prescribed for anxiety, with common prescriptions under the names Valium, Xanax and Klonopin. Benzodiazepines are depressants that produce sedation, sleepiness and relaxed mood, the affidavit said.

The night of the sleepover, Meyden was highly involved in the girls' activities, took them to get their nails done and picked up pizza for dinner, according to the affidavit. The girls spent most of their time in the basement, where they were having a "spa night," the affidavit said.

Meyden was Adamant that the Victims Drink from Their Own Cups, Distinguished by Different Colored Straws

Before the four girls went to bed, Meyden made them smoothies. The girls, including his daughter, were all served two smoothies each in milkshake-style glasses, the affidavit said.

"Mr. Meyden specifically gave each of the girls specific colored reusable straws to distinguish their own drink. Mr. Meyden was adamant that the girls drink out of their own cups," the affidavit said.

One girl drank two cups, another girl drank one cup, and a third said she did not like the smoothies and barely drank any at all. It was unclear how many smoothies Meyden's daughter drank, but one girl told police it appeared to be a significant amount, the affidavit said.

A girl who told police she drank two smoothies said she began to feel woozy, hot and clumsy shortly after she finished the second smoothie. She said she "blacked out" and slipped into a "thick, deep sleep" she had never experienced before, the affidavit said.

Meyden Physically Separated the Girls While they Slept, Put his Finger Under the Nose of Victim Who was Pretending to Sleep

According to the affidavit, two girls slept on a pullout couch in the basement, while two others slept in a bedroom in the basement. The third girl, who didn't drink much of the smoothie, reported that Meyden came downstairs more than once. She had been sleeping close to another girl and said Meyden tried to physically separate them, the document stated.

After Meyden went back upstairs, the third girl, scared for her friend who had been sleeping heavily, again pulled close to her, the affidavit said.

Meyden returned a second time and again tried to separate the girls from each other. He also put his finger underneath the nose of the girl who pretended to be sleeping, according to the affidavit. The girl frantically began calling and texting her parents and friends to pick her up.

"Mom please pick me up and say I had a family emergency. I don't feel safe. I might not respond but please come get me," one of the texts said, according to the affidavit. "Please. Please pick up. Please. PLEASE!!"

The girl was able to reach a family friend, who picked her up and took her to her home. Eventually two parents went to Meyden's home to get the two other girls, the affidavit said.