Hunter Biden's wife Melissa Cohen lost her cool with a former White House official to Donald Trump, causing mayhem to break out in the courthouse hallway on Tuesday during their federal firearms trial. Cohen went over to Garrett Ziegler and called him a "Nazi piece of s***" who had no business overseeing the case.

Ziegler continued to enter the courtroom and take a seat next to First Lady Jill Biden without answering Cohen and completely ignoring her. "For the record, I'm not a Nazi, I'm a believer in the U.S. Constitution. I haven't said one thing to them," a furious Ziegler later told NBC News, who reported the confrontation.

Losing Her Cool Before Husband's Trial

Prosecutors told the court that Hunter Biden bought a revolver and "full metal jacket" bullets while addicted to crack cocaine and living a life of "non-stop debauchery." At the start of his gun and drug trial, they said Biden was "smoking crack every 15 minutes" when he bought the gun on October 12, 2018.

Biden has pleaded not guilty to two charges for lying on his federal gun purchase form by saying he wasn't an addict, and one charge of possessing a firearm while addicted to drugs.

The first witness, FBI special agent Erika Jensen, was assigned to Hunter's case last fall.

Prosecutor Derek Hines told the jury that Biden went into StarQuest Shooters & Survival Supply and chose a .38-caliber Colt Cobra revolver after looking at the store's large inventory.

He also bought a "speed loader" to quickly load the five rounds.

Everything Illegal He Did

Hines explained that he purchased "full metal jacket" ammunition, known for being particularly deadly and effective at "ripping to shreds what it hits."

Hines also told the jury that the defendant filled out a federal gun purchase form under the observation of a gun store employee. The jury was shown the form, highlighting where he marked an 'X' to indicate he was not a drug user.

The jury was told that Hunter had the gun for 11 days. During that period, someone close to him became concerned.

Hines said: "That person is Hallie Biden, his brother's widow, who he was in a romantic relationship with."