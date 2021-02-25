Hunter Biden and Hallie Had Sex a Day After Beau's Death, Ex-Wife Told Kids as per Note on Laptop

Hunter Biden's former wife, Kathleen Buhle, had accused him of having sex with his brother's grieving widow, Hallie, a day after Beau Biden's tragic death due to brain cancer. The startling revelation was made in one of the notes recovered from Hunter's abandoned laptop.

According to the Daily Mail, Hunter, while having an affair with Hallie, also exchanged raunchy texts with her married sister, Elizabeth Secundy. The erotic text messages in which Hunter spoke about teaching masturbation to Secundy, were found on his laptop.

Several Notes Found on Hunter Biden's Laptop

According to the Daily Mail, one note found on the files restored on the scandalous laptop revealed that Kathleen had claimed about the sexual rendezvous between Hunter and Hallie, a day after her husband's death.

In the note Hunter had written: "It really really was devastating to me that you adopted Kathleen's narrative: 'Dad and Aunt Hallie (K's words exactly to me tonight on phone with girls in room) were F***ING the day after Uncle Beau died."

The note was part of multiple long, emotional messages to his friends and family he was arguing with, saved as notes on his computer. However, it is unclear as to who the note was addressed to and if Hunter ever sent it, reported the outlet.

Hunter Cheated on Hallie, Bought Expensive Gifts For Lovers

The article further stated that in the mails exchanged between the couple it was revealed that Hallie accused Hunter of cheating on her during the time she helped him get off drugs.

In an email sent on July 18, 2016, Hallie wrote: " Hunter, you cheated on me. You continued to cheat on me while I worked with [redacted] etc to get you help. Not only did you cheat on me, Viagra and Cialis, you actually bought her expensive gifts. I am stronger than you think. I'm not standing by while you treat me like dirt."

During an interview with The New Yorker, Hunter had claimed that the two got romantically involved in the fall of 2016. However, the date mentioned in the email contradicts his claims.

Hunter and Hallie made their relationship public in 2017 with the seal of approval from President Joe Biden.