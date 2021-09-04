Joe Biden Lies About Going to Tree of Life Synagogue After 2018 Massacre, Gets Caught on Social Media

U.S. President Joe Biden was caught lying after he told a Jewish leader about visiting the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh following the massacre in 2018. The officials confirmed that the U.S. President hasn't visited the synagogue in the three years since the attack which left 11 people dead.

Biden was speaking to Jewish leaders during a virtual meeting in the wake of the upcoming Jewish holidays Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur.

Biden Spoke About Spending Time at the Tree of Life

While speaking to the rabbis during a zoom call, Biden spoke about the Tree of Life synagogue. "And [hate has] been given too much oxygen in the last four, five, seven, 10 years, and it has seen itself, whether it was.. I remember spending time at the you know, going to the you know, the Tree of Life Synagogue, speaking with the just it just is amazing these things are happening ...happening in America," he said.

In a communique to the New York Post, Barb Feige, executive director of the Tree of Life, clarified that Biden did not visit the synagogue in the nearly three years since the anti-Semitic attack.

The Times of Israel reported that the White House, in a statement to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, clarified that the U.S. President was referring to a phone call he made after the shooting to Jeffrey Myers, the rabbi of the Conservative congregation, one of three in the Tree of Life complex. "He was referring to a call he had with the Tree of Life Rabbi in 2019," a White House official was quoted by the outlet.

Biden Gets Slammed on Social Media

Social media did not take Biden's bluff lightly as many went on to fire the U.S. President for lying about his visit to the Tree of Life synagogue.

"So Biden's claim about "spending time at" and "going to" Tree of Life was false; now was that a lie or dementia?" tweeted a user.

"For 40 years Biden has lied his way through. It is over Joe, it is over. We have a date for you to leave, now, the sooner the better, so we can salvage whatever is left," wrote another.

"Biden is the (p)resident, doing some sort of fucked up job, lied again, didn't visit Tree of Life synagogue, WH admits he didn't. Who are the pawns again? Dummies following their dumb king," read another tweet.