Meghan Markle Wore Microphone to Queen's Memorial as Part of Netflix Deal? Bizarre Theory Surfaces on Social Media Before It Is Dismissed

Social media has been abuzz with speculation that Meghan Markle wore a microphone under her dress during her historic walkabout with Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton. So much so that a large section of the users also claimed that she had a recording device under her dress and that she could be a spy.

However, insane' and 'damaging' social media claims have been shut down after an insider said that the accusations are baseless. The extraordinary claim was widely shared on Twitter because of a tiny rectangular mark on the waist of the Duchess of Sussex's demure black dress, which she wore while greeting mourners at Windsor Castle on Saturday in the wake of Queen Elizabeth II's death.

Baseless Claims

The Duchess of Sussex stood behind Prince Harry as they observed the floral tributes outside and greeted the big crowd of mourners who had gathered to pay tribute to the Queen. A small rectangular mark was visible on Meghan's waist, which looked like a hidden device. This fueled weird speculation.

Meghan already has several critics and they started speculating wildly if the Duchess of Sussex was wearing a microphone. Many also claimed that it was because of the couple's $100 million contract with Netflix and she was recording all the proceedings.

There were also some of her supporters who insisted it was obviously only a number of little creases on her waist. However, a source close to Meghan on Tuesday dismissed all the weird claims. Speaking to Page Six, the source said, "This is insane and actually damaging to her. Of course she was not wearing a mic."

Several people posted theories as to why Meghan might be wearing a mic pack, with some suggesting she could be gathering material for her Netflix docuseries.

"I can't believe she is recording this. She is just a vile and toxic woman. I hope King Charles has told Harry she is not to come to the funeral," one user wrote pointing out the shape.

"What is Meghan hiding under her dress?" one person tweeted.

"The waist outline sure looks like a mic pack," wrote another user.

Controversy's Favorite Child

Most of her critics claimed that Meghan was recording the proceeding as part of her deal with Netflix that would be used later as referencing material for the reality show featuring her and Prince Harry.

"Is Meghan Markle wearing a mic to use the Queen's death for her Netflix reality show?" one user tweeted.

"I'm finally done! Meghan wearing a mic was my last straw," another user wrote. "No more tweets about this pair until after the mourning period. I refuse to focus on anything but Queen Elizabeth."

"Meghan was wearing some sort of device that you could see the square outline of during the walkabout. Likely for recording purposes," wrote yet another user.

However, there were some who came to her support and tried to give their own views and opinion on the rectangular mark under her dress. Many disputed the "insane" claims, suggesting it may have been a medical device instead.

"I wear a Continuous Glucose Monitor and my sensor is the same rectangle shape," wrote one user.

Understandably, Meghan's critics are following her closely. And Meghan too probably knows that as she looks quite conscious during the public appearance alongside the other royals following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

Meghan received a generally warm reception from the crowd as she moved along the line of adoring admirers outside Windsor Castle, shaking hands and mingling with the throngs of people waiting in line to see the royals.

The walkabout generated conversation because William, 40, was accused of being "cold" to his wife, while Harry, 37, was complimented for his love and tender relationship with his wife. Meghan made headlines when she was captured on camera having an awkward exchange with royal staff while carrying bouquets of flowers.