William and Harry to Walk Side by Side Behind Queen Coffin at Her Funeral? Feuding Brothers Likely to Go for Royal Truce

Prince William and Prince Harry could walk side by side behind Queen Elizabeth II's coffin at her funeral next week, according to reports. Believed to be a potential royal truce, the two feuding brothers might leave their personal grudges on the back burner and come together to bid a final goodbye to their grandmother.

The speculation started just a day after the Prince of Wales extended an "olive branch" to his brother by asking him to join mourners on a walkaround outside Windsor. The two brothers were separated by cousin Peter Phillips as they followed Prince Philip's cortege at his funeral 17 months ago, during the height of their feud.

Reunion of Brothers?

On Saturday, Wills, 40, extended a remarkable invitation to Harry and Meghan Markle while greeting the people outside Windsor Castle with Kate, encouraging them to "show unity for the Queen" and attend the flower-laying ceremony.

The preparations for two royal family processions following the Queen's coffin in London are still being finalized by palace planners. However, speculation is rife that the two brothers might finally come together and walk along each other's sides behind the Queen's coffin at her funeral after the unexpected reunion on Saturday.

According to The Sun, there will be discussions about whether the brothers could again be seen at each other's sides.

It is unclear what shape the truce between William and Harry will take during the Queen's service on September 19. However, there are also reports that Prince Andrew, despite his recent controversy, is expected to play a significant role in the funeral.

It is believed that the Duke of York, who has drawn criticism for his associations with the pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, will join his family as they mourn together. According to sources, it would be "out of the question" to exclude him.

Despite this apparent reprieve for the disgraced prince, there would seem to be no way back into public life for him, with both the King and the Prince of Wales previously saying that he would have no role during the reigns.

It comes as the royal family tries to put on a united front during the period of national mourning, putting aside their differences for the greater good, following the death of the Queen.

All for the Queen

If the two brothers walk side by side, it would be a big step forward in their relationship after their cousin Peter Phillips kept them apart at their grandfather Prince Phillip's funeral in April of last year. However, it seems their relationship has improved lately, as William invited Harry to meet well-wishers and mourners on Saturday outside Windsor.

Outside the gates of the royal residence, the brothers welcomed mourners and thanked them for their tributes and condolences. They were joined by their wives.

"We are certainly not in the same place as Philip's funeral when William and Harry didn't walk side by side," according to an insider who told The Sun.

"Things haven't changed but it is not as intense and they can co-exist. But the flower visit really doesn't change anything. It is the same situation as at Prince Philip's funeral when William and Harry put their differences aside and supported each other and their families in that moment," the insider added.

However, in the coming months, when Harry is expected to publish his "tell-all" memoirs and Meghan is expected to resume her podcasting series, the transient nature of the truce may get clearer.

A royal source told the Mirror: "We must remember that amid the intense grief of a nation there is, at its heart, a family in mourning. It is undeniable that there are certain Â­factions within the family. However, it was the Prince of Wales's firmly held belief that the passing of his grandmother should be a period of togetherness,"

"That said, there remains a great sense of distrust in the air and for that to dissipate there needs to be some major reconciliation on the part of those making the most noise," the source added.

"Until that is forthcoming, then there may be little point taking things any further."

The Queen's death on Thursday disrupted Harry and Meghan's plans of returning to California on Friday. Despite having little time to prepare, sources say, the couple agreed right away to accept William's offer of reconciliation on Saturday.

Harry and Meghan traveled to the UK last Saturday with two PR representatives to cover three charity events in Manchester, DÃ¼sseldorf, and London. They were joined by Miranda Barbot, the director of media for Archewell.

James Holt, the chief assistant, has stayed in the country. It is said that the pair had planned to speak out about the Queen on Sunday, but it is now anticipated that they will do so on Monday.