Who is Chad Mason? Florida Man Caught Having Sex With Pet Dog in Public View; Destroys Church Property When Confronted

Chad Mason, a 36-year-old man, was caught having sex with friend's pet dog whom he had taken for a walk in Clearwater, Florida. When confronted by onlookers Mason ran away and entered a church's premises and vandalized the area.

Mason Abused the Animal in Public View

The incident took place around an apartment complex in the 2600 block of McMullen Booth Road around 4:30 p.m. Fox 13 reported that according to the police report, Mason, who knew the owner of the dog, had taken the goldendoodle out for a walk in the apartment complex. He was caught having sex with the animal in full public view which included adults and minor.

When confronted he tried to escape entering the Northwood Presbyterian Church. There he broke several potted plants besides toppling a Christmas tree. Clearwater Police Department said in a Facebook post. Damage to the church is estimated at $400.

The police report further claimed that Mason also tried to steal a car for his getaway besides destroying a mailbox. He was finally arrested and charged with several counts of sexual activity with an animal, exposing sexual organs, and criminal mischief to a place of worship.

Social Media Reacts

The incident generated widespread anger on social media against the alleged accused. "May your life in prison be excruciatingly painful. Would say more but I would be banned," tweeted a user.

"Here, Post, let me fix your headline: "Man" rapes the labradoodle he was walking for a friend. You don't "have sex" with a dogâ€”they can't consent, and are helpless. I hope Chad Mason is in jail for a long and miserable time. And if I were the dog owner," wrote another user.

"Chad Mason, 36, allegedly began his sick crime spree while walking a friend's labradoodle..." When I asked if you could take my dog up the alley, that's not what I meant," read another tweet.

"Death penalty to that mother****r for doing that to a dog," expressed a user.

"Poor dog. What's it's condition. Usually torn up inside some get put down. The agony the poor dog went through. He has a surprise coming in jail from pet lovers," wrote a user.