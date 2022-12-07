Shannon Epstein: Chris Christie's 'Drunk' Niece Threatened Cops to Put Their D**k in Her Mouth; Said She Had Cocaine in her Pu**y

Shannon Epstein, the niece of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, was drunk and foaming from her mouth when she was forcibly removed from a Spirit Airlines flight after she accused a family of "smuggling cocaine" and created a ruckus in the flight.

Epstein Repeatedly Said, "Do You Know Who I Am?"

The New York Post reported that the incident occurred at 6.00 am on a flight from New Orleans, Louisiana to New Jersey on Thanksgiving Day. After boarding the flight, the 25-year-old confronted a Latino family enquiring if they were "smuggling cocaine".

In the police report, an officer with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's revealed that Epstein refused to get off the plane besides shouting at responding officers.

"I heard Epstein berate Deputy Ducos and the two agents. Epstein refused to follow their direction to exit the jetway," the report accessed by The Post read.

Threatening the cops with her "influential" background, the 25-year-old repeatedly asked the cops if they were aware about her status. "Are you serious? Do you know who I am? I'm related to some very powerful people and I need to get back on that plane to New Jersey... Do you know who I am? I'm Chris Christie's daughter and you're so fâ€”ed. You will lose your job over this sâ€”. I know Donald Trump," she said.

The cops further mentioned that the woman's behavior was consistent with having consumed alcohol and drugs before the flight.

Epstein Hurled Obscenities at the Cops

The outlet further reported that Epstein not only "slurred her words" but also "had white foam coming from the sides of her mouth.

The officer mentioned in the report, "Epstein punched me, kicked me, spit in my face, and twisted as she attempted to free herself from my grip." Besides physically assaulting the responding officers the woman dubbed as "racist" on social media, also hurled obscenities.

"By this time tomorrow you will both be in jail. What the fâ€” did I do? I'm a lesbian. Is that it? Do you want put your dick in me? That's it, isn't it. That's what this is all about? You want to put your dick in my mouth, don't you? You're so fâ€”ed, you a**hole," she said.

The ruckus didn't stop even when she was being handcuffed as she tried to break free. "I'm very aware. Do you guys think I have cocaine in my pâ€”y?" she questioned the cops. "Wow, you guys like Chris Christie? He's fâ€”ing friends with fâ€”ing Donald Trump," she went on according to the report.