Does Paul Pelosi Have Monkey Pox? Speculations on Social Media After First Public Appearance Post DePape Attack

Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), made his first public appearance since he was injured during an attack at the couple's home in October. The 82-year-old was seen accompanying the speaker at the annual Kennedy Center Honors event in Washington, D.C., on Sunday night.

Pelosi Was Wearing Single Black Glove and Hat

Dressed in a dark blue suit paired with a white shirt, Pelosi was seen wearing a black glove on left hand and a black brimmed hat, sparking a lot of curiosity among the social media users.

Pelosi underwent surgery for a skull fracture he suffered during a hammer attack by his assailant David DePape. The alleged accused had entered the couple's house by breaking a window.

DePape, who broke into the house with the intention of harming the House Speaker, was arrested following Pelosi's 911 call. "The two officers opened the door to see the foyer of the Pelosi Residence, Mr. Pelosi, wearing a long-sleeved shirt, DEPAPE in shorts, running shoes and a sweatshirt, and DEPAPE and Mr. Pelosi jointly gripping a hammer," the federal indictment reads.

