Meghan Markle Caught Lying About Wedding Date as Original Wedding Certificate Surfaces

Days after Meghan Markle revealed to the world that she had tied knot with Prince Harry three days before the actual wedding ceremony, the couple's wedding certificate surfaced online quashing her claims. The official certificate claims that the actual ceremony took place at Windsor on May 19, 2018.

Meghan and Harry made a lot of startling revelations during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Meghan spoke about going into depression and having suicidal thoughts during her stay at the palace. The couple also revealed that there were concerns of their first born being 'dark' even before the birth.

Meghan Claimed to Have Tied Knot With Harry in Kensington Palace

Meghan, during the interview, claimed that she and Harry secretly got married in the backyard of Kensington Palace in the presence of Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby, just three days before to their spectacular wedding.

"I was thinking about it, you know our wedding—three days before our wedding, we got married. No one knows that," Meghan Markle told Oprah. "We called the Archbishop and we just said, look, this thing, this spectacle is for the world. But we want our union between us, so the vows that we have framed in our room are just the two of us in our backyard with the Archbishop of Canterbury," she had added.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Rev Mark Edwards, the vicar at St Matthew's Church in Dinnington, and St Cuthbert's Church, claimed that the real wedding took place on the actual date and not beforehand, as was being claimed by the Duchess. Rev Edwards said that he was informed by a Lambeth Palace staff member that, 'Justin does not do private weddings. Meghan is an American, she does not understand'.

Wedding Certificate Shows Wedding At Windsor

In the official wedding document accessed by The Sun, it has been revealed that the couple's actual ceremony took place during the televised ceremony from Windsor. The witnesses mentioned include Prince Charles and Meghan's mother Doria Ragland.

It states the Sussexes were married according to the "rites and ceremonies of the Established Church" by Special Licence by "Justin Cantuar," reported the outlet.

According to The Sun, they accessed the wedding certificate after applying online at the website of the General Register Office and paying a fee of £42 for the certificate. The document mentions Harry as "single" and his occupation as a "Prince of the United Kingdom" and Meghan as "divorced" and an "actor"'.

Meghan's estranged father, Thomas Markle, is mentioned as "lighting director" while Harry's father as "Prince of the United Kingdom".