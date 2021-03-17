Did Candace Owens Husband Invite Her For a Threesome With Her Brother? Fake Tweet Lands Cardi B in Trouble

Days after Cardi B set the stage on fire with her raunchy performance during the Grammys, the singer is not facing a legal threat from Candace Owens over a fake tweet involving the latter's husband. Cardi B has been involved in a bitter fight with Owen after she dubbed her WAP performance as 'degenerate.'

The Twitter spat started after Tucker Carlson blasted Cardi B's and Megan Thee Stallion's live performance of WAP, during the Academy Awards, by calling it "pornography".

Owens Had Called Cardi B's WAP Performance a Lesbian Sex Scene

During his show on Fox News, Tucker had said that it was hard not to conclude they're not intentionally trying to 'degrade our culture and hurt our children', while talking about the raunchy performance.

While speaking about the clip of the WAP performance being televised on the show featuring the singers on a bed, Owens said that it looked like a lesbian sex scene. "Virtually, what we were looking at last night was a lesbian sex scene being simulated on television, and this is considered feminist," she said about the performance.

"This feels more sinister. This is starting to me to seem like it's not even left or right, it's not a political issue. This seems like an attack on American values, American traditions, and you're actually actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque," Owens said adding, "We are celebrating perversity in America."

Cardi B responded by tweeting, "Yaaaayyyyyyy We made Fox News guys !!! Wap wap wap."

Cardi B Shares Old Photoshopped Tweet of Owens

Responding to Owen's outburst regarding her performance, Cardi B shared a fake tweet related made which appeared to have been made from Owen's account. The tweet mentioned about Owens' husband, George Farmer, being gay and inviting her for a threesome. " "Yes, my husband did cheat on me with my brother. Yes, he said no when I asked to join them."

Sharing the tweet, Cardi B wrote: "Not you talking about two women thrusting their vaginas together while your husband and brother slap c**ks and balls together. WELL WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT! Wow."

Responding to the tweet, Owens said that she would file a legal suit against the WAP singer for lying about her husband. "Just spoke with my family. I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense. You can't just start throwing out wild lies against private members of my family because you're upset someone called your out on your degenerate performance," Owens tweeted adding that she will keep all posted.