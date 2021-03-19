Amid the controversy surrounding the war of words between President Joe Bien and Russian President Vladimir Putin, a former White House stenographer, Mike McCormick, has given a detailed account of how the Russian president had humiliated Biden during his trip to Moscow in 2011.

During an interview televised on March 17, the US President Joe Biden had said that he considers Vladimir Putin, a 'killer'. The response was in the context to Putin's role in the alleged poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Putin Responds to Biden's 'Killer' Remark Saying "It Takes One to Know One"

In the interview on ABC news channel with George Stephanopoulos, Biden had also said Putin will pay the price for allegedly interfering in the US presidential elections, on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

Earlier a joint report by the US spy agencies had claimed that Russia was actively involved in election manipulation in 2020. "The Russians acted with the aim of "denigrating President Biden's candidacy and the Democratic Party, supporting former President Trump, undermining public confidence in the electoral process, and exacerbating sociopolitical divisions in the US," the report said.

Responding to Biden's snarky 'Killer' remark, Putin hit back saying, "it takes one to know one."

Former WH Stenographer Calls Biden 'Horrible Negotiator'

In the wake of the recent spat between the two Presidents, McCormick, in The National Pulse article, reignited the controversy surrounding the then Vice President Biden's trip to Moscow in 2011. Claiming that Putin humiliated Biden during the press conference, McCormick said that the incident was never reported by any media outlet.

Author of Joe Biden Unauthorized, the former WH stenographer had called Biden a 'horrible negotiator,' during an interview with the New York Post. The incident was also mentioned in the chapter titled, 'Bitch Slapped in Moscow'.

Claiming that he was in the close vicinity of both Biden and Putin at the time of the incident, McCormick said: "Putin knows what happened. He was there. He knows he compromised Joe Biden, who appeared unprepared to deal with the ruthless, former-KGB agent. Regardless, Joe continues to perpetuate his "I was the tough guy" lie."

Putin Had Snubbed Biden During a Meeting in 2011

Sharing the official White House transcript of the March 2011 meeting between Putin and Biden, McCormick said that not only did Putin cut Biden mid-sentence but also made the press go away instantly.

"There's a reason. Mr. Prime Minister, I've been around a long time. The first time I was here — the second time I was here, I was here meeting with President Brezhnev. We were trying to pass SALT II –," the transcript showed Biden's incomplete sentence.

"Joe Biden got about one sentence further into that spiel when off went his microphone, off went the lights for the TV cameras, and stern Russian voices were commanding the press to leave. And leave they did. They went out quickly and efficiently, with videocameras popping off of tripods. Equipment snapping shut. Portable lights clattering down retractable poles. No one spoke, and no one dared linger, added the former WH staffer.