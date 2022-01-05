How Did Kim Mi-soo Die? 'Snowdrop' and 'Yumi's Cells' Actress Dies Aged 31 Leaving Family in Shock

South Korean actress Kim Mi-soo has died, according to reports. The gorgeous-looking and talented actress was just 30-years old. Kim was known for her roles in K-dramas such as 'Snowdrop' and 'Hellbound'. Her death was confirmed by her agency Landscape Entertainment on Wednesday, according Korea JoongAng Daily.

However, the agency refrained from disclosing the cause of Kim's death. It is not known if she was suffering from any illness or had contracted the deadly Covid-19. News of her death sent shock waves across the film fraternity in South Korea as Kim has shot to stardom within a short span of her career.

Untimely Death

News of Kim's death was shared by her agency Landscape Entertainment on Wednesday morning without giving any specific reason behind her death. "We are relaying sorrowful and heartbreaking news. Kim Mi Soo suddenly passed away on January 5. The bereaved family is currently very heartbroken by the sudden mournful news.

We sincerely ask you to refrain from making up rumors or speculative reports so that the bereaved family, who are in shock and grief-stricken, can reverently commemorate the deceased. As per her family's wishes, the funeral will be held quietly in private," the statement read.

"Please wish for Kim Mi Soo to rest in peace, and once again, we offer our deepest condolences to the deceased."

Her funeral service will be held at Taeneung Sungsim Funeral Home. However, the date hasn't been confirmed yet.

Gone Too Soon

Kim had first started her TV career with an appearance in the JTBC anthology series 'Drama Festa', before landing her first supporting role in the 2020 tvN drama 'Hi Bye, Mama!'. She then went on to do shows like 'Yumi's Cells', and 'Hellbound'. Both the shows were hits and made her a star overnight.

Later Kim went on to appear in popular shows, including Netflix's 'The School Nurse Files' Kim's latest project was the currently airing 'Snowdrop', in which she acted opposite BLACKPINK's Jisoo and Jung Hae-in.

Born on March 16, 1992, Kim started her film career with 'Lipstick Revolution' in 2018. Her last film was 'The Cursed: dead Men's Prey' which released last year. She had a supporting role in 'Snowdrop' where she was playing a student activist.

Prior to Kim's death, seven out of 16 episodes had been broadcasted, and the filming had concluded since Snowdrop was a pre-produced series. Just days before her death, the actress was cast in Disney+'s drama 'Kiss Six Sense' and started filming for the show. 'Kiss Six Sense' canceled the scheduled filming for the day due to her sudden death on Wednesday.