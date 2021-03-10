Who is Zack Carpinello? 'Jersey Shore' Star Jenni Farley Hitches Ride With 9-Yr Younger Wrestler

American television personality Jennifer Farley is finally engaged to her wrestler boyfriend Zack Carpinello. The Jersey Shore star Jenni 'JWoww' Farley has been in an on-again-off-again kind of relationship with Zack, who seems to become her forever life partner with their engagement having been formalized. The couple's engagement news has been confirmed by Jenni herself through her Instagram account on Tuesday. "On 2.27 I said yes on the top of the Empire State Building," Jenni captioned the photo in which she is seen kissing Carpinello and toasting with champagne while looking out the window in the skyscraper.

Jenni JWoww Farley and Zack Carpinello

The Jersey Shore star Jenni JWoww Farley and Zack Carpinello started dating in 2019. Jenni, 35, is about nine years older than her latest fiance, Zack, who is 26. The couple has already promised their lives to each other despite their relationship that hasn't been sailing smoothly. The reality star was earlier upset with the video footage that showed the wrestler openly flirting with JWoww's Jersey Shore costar Angelina Pivarnick in an episode of Jersey Shore's "Family Vacation" at the beginning of their relationship.

While Carpinello apologized for his behavior, Farley was upset watching the footage of the incident. Taking to her social media handle, Farley said she felt disrespected by someone she had called a friend and by someone who claimed to love her. She wrote: "My heart hurts on so many levels. One thing I learned from tonight's episode is: Know your value." After this incident, Farley and Carpinello broke up for a short period, however, they couldn't keep themselves apart from each other for long.

Jenni JWoww Farley and Roger Mathews

Moreover, Farley's engagement to Zack Carpinello will mark her second marriage, as the TV star was previously married to Roger Mathews, who is a father to Jenni's two kids — Meilani and Greyson. Jenni Farley and Roger Mathews first met on the set of Jersey Shore then eventually fell in love and got married. But the couple decided to call it quits in September 2018.

Who is Zack Carpinello?

Zack Carpinello is an American wrestler. He was born in Bethlehem, New York, United States. Carpinello is also known as Zack Clayton on Instagram has a decent fanbase for his wrestling profession. His Instagram posts show his sweet relationship with Jenni flourishing day by day.