Zendaya and Tom Holland Spotted Exchanging Passionate Kiss Years After Denying Romance

Co-stars of Spider-Man: No Way Home were spotted enjoying a passionate kiss inside a car. The photos obtained by Page Six has made the internet go crazy. Even though the couple has refuted claims of relationship so far, the couple was not only spotted smooching but reports also said that Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, had also spent time with them that day.

In the photos, Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman popularly known as Zendaya, 24, was seen in a halter-style white crop top and green bottoms, accessorizing with a pair of hoop earrings. Whereas Tom Holland, 25, wore a casual white T-shirt and blue flannel overshirt, over a pair of drawstring pants.

Representatives of both stars have not reacted to the steamy photos of the Hollywood stars. PEOPLE reported that a source had told the magazine in 2017 that Zendaya and Tom Holland were romantically involved. But the couple had refuted the claims.

According to the source, PEOPLE had stated that "Zendaya and Holland had started seeing each other while they were filming Spider-Man. They've been super careful to keep it private and out of the public eye but they've gone on vacations with each other and try and spend as much time as possible with one another."

Another source was also quoted saying, "They make each other crack up. They seem to have a really similar sense of humor and love joking around together. They have great banter back and forth." But these reports were quashed by Zendaya who had tweeted, "My favorite is when it says we go on vacations together HA! I haven't been on a vacation in years! hbu @TomHolland1996 ???"

Zendaya Refuting Claims

Zendaya had told Variety that she and Holland were not in a relationship. "He's literally one of my best friends. This past how many months we've had to do press tours together. There's very few people that will understand what that's like at 20 years old," Zendaya had clarified.

But rumors started making rounds again after Holland appeared on the cover story of British GQ. Holland had told that Zendaya had helped [him] a lot. He had told that Zendaya had totally changed his ways and helped him become more comfortable in public.

Speaking about relationship, he had told, that it can be "frustrating" to have relationships play out in the spotlight. "It's very nerve-racking. It means that if you are dating someone, you have to be really conscious of their feelings, because if something does happen between the two of you, it's not just happening between the two of you, it's happening in front of the entire world."

"It's one of the things I worry about most, of all the things in my career," Holland had added. It can be noted that previous Spider Man couple Kirsten Dunst and Tobey Maguire began dating while shooting for the movie in 2002. But the couple broke up prior to filming of Spider Man 3 in 2007.

The movie Spider Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17, 2021. Meanwhile, LEGO has given fans a glimpse of the movie, by listing an official set on its website that featuring Spider-Man's new costume along with the costume of Benedict Cumberbatch's Doctor Strange. The new LEGO set will go on sale from October 1 and includes is a recreation of Doctor Strange's cellar and features mini-figures of Spider-Man, Zendaya's MJ, Wong, and Strange.