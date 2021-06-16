MBC Releases On The Verge Of Insanity Character Posters Ahead of Premiere

MBC has released the character posters of its upcoming office drama On The Verge Of Insanity, which will premiere on Wednesday, June 23, at 9 pm KST. The mini-series revolves around the various challenges faced by regular employees across the globe, like a change position and dismissal. It portrays Once Again actor Lee Sang Yeob, Life actress Moon So Ri, and Partners for Justice star Jung Jae Young in lead roles.

Sang Yeob will appear in the Wednesday-Thursday drama as Han Se Kwon, a hardworking employee of an electronic company called Hanmyung Electronics. He is an insecure person with a desire to be recognized for his success. He became the youngest team leader of his department with his ability to deal with difficult situations.

In the character poster, the actor is riding a bike with a robot vacuum cleaner box in his hand. He introduces him in the still as the hero of the one million dishwasher sale myth. K-drama fans will know more about this myth in the premiere episode.

Check out the Character Poster of Lee Sang Yeob below:

Meanwhile, the office drama will feature actress So Ri as Dang Ja Young, ex-wife of Se Kwon, and the head of the human resources department. She is a workaholic person who aims to be an executive director of the company. The character works hard to fulfill the never-ending needs of her team. In the first episode, she will be dealing with the company's layoffs.

The character poster of So Ri shows Ja Young confidently climbing a winding staircase with a smile on her face. The caption for the image hints at the hiding challenges waiting for her in the coming days. The caption read: "The Swordsman of the human resources team? It becomes dull after a couple of times."

Here is the Character Poster of Moon So Ri

The third character poster features actor Jae Young as veteran hardware engineer Choi Ban Suk, who will join the human resource department. The character poster explains his unhappiness about the change in position. Through the image, he asks the viewers, "I have worked for over 20 years as a developer. How can I go to human resources?"

The character may not have worked in the human resources department, but his experience as a developer is likely to trouble Ja Young and Se Kwon. K-drama fans can look forward to the rivalry between these three characters when the romantic comedy-drama premieres on MBC next week.

See the Character Poster of Jung Jae Young below:

On The Verge Of Insanity will premiere on MBC next Wednesday, June 23, at 9 pm KST. It will feature Kim Ga Eun, Kim Nam Hee, Ahn Nae Sang, Park Sung Geun, Park Won Sang, Dong Hyun Bae, Baek Min Hyun, Kim Joong Ki, and Kim Yoon Seo in supporting roles.