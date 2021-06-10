Actor Ahn Hyo Seop, who is known for his role as general surgeon Seo Woo Jin in the second season of popular SBS medical drama Romantic Doctor: Teacher Kim, will portray the male lead in the new romantic comedy-drama, Office Blind Date. The mini-series is based on a web novel of the same name by writer Hae Hwa, which was also produced as a webtoon in 2018.

This K-drama revolves around the life of a young businessman named Kang Tae Mu and his relationship with a female staff of his company named Kang Ha Ri. The two characters meet each other through a blind date and they get entangled in a complicated relationship.

In the mini-series, Seop is likely to share screen space with Busted! actress Kim Se Jeong. The former member of Gugudan is currently in talks with the production team of Office Blind Date to portray Ha Ri. Korean drama lovers will know more about Jeong's casting and her role as Ha Ri in the upcoming days.

Who is Kang Tae Mu?

Tae Mu is a third-generation chaebol who is a workaholic and a dedicated businessman. As a young, charming, and intelligent CEO, he attracts the attention of many female employees of the company. But he does not pay attention to them because he struggles with the post-trauma of a romantic relationship. His life takes an unexpected turn after he meets Ha Ri on a blind date.

Ha Ri is an employee at Tae Mu's company who goes on a blind date in place of her friend hiding her identity. She gets the shock of her life when she finds out that the person sitting next to her is the CEO of her company. Since Tae Mu hates lies, it remains to be seen how he gets attracted to Ha Ri and gets involved in a romantic relationship with her.

The filming of Office Blind Date will possibly begin in the second half of this year. It is likely to premiere on SBS in the first half of 20222. Stay tuned for more details about this romantic comedy-drama, including teasers, posters, airdate, and live streaming details.