Actor Park Ji Hoon of Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency fame is returning to the small screen with a new mini-series, titled At A Distance Spring Is Green. The campus drama is set to premiere on KBS 2TV this Monday, June 14, at 9.30 pm KST. He will appear in the mini-series as a 20-year-old student named Yeo Joon.

With just a couple of days left for the premiere, the production team has released the character relationship chart. It focuses on the friendship between Yeo Joon, Kim So Bin, and Nam Soo Hyun and their relationships with other characters in the story. According to the chart, Ji Hoon's character Yeo Joon and Bae In Hyuk's character Nam Soo Hyun are connected through indebtedness, obsession, and friendship. On the campus, they are known as "pseudo brothers".

Meanwhile, curiosity and affection attract Yeo Joon to female lead Kim So Bin. For Kang Min Ah's character, affection and wariness draw her attention to Yeo Joon, a popular student on the campus. The character relationship chart also introduces other students of the Myungil University to K-drama fans. The 25-year-old physical education student Wang Young Ram is portrayed by CLC member Kwon Eunbin. She is a long-time friend of Nam Soo Hyun.

Kim So Bin also enjoys the company of a long-time friend, the 22-year-old computer science student Hong Chan Gi. The character is played by Choi Jung Woo. Next comes in the chart is Woo Davi's character, Gong Mi Joo. She is a second-year fashion designing student who has a secret crush on Nam Soo Hyun. Actors Yoo In Soo, Lee Woo Je, Yoon Jung Hoon, Shin Su Hyun, Choi Moon Hee, and Bin Chang Wook will also appear as students in the campus drama.

Check out the Character Relationship Chart Below:

The teaching staff of Myungil University includes Professor Song (played by Cha Chung Hwa), teaching assistant T A Seol (portrayed by Lee Ye Rim), Professor Park (played by Lee Roo), and professor Yeo Joon Wan (played by Na In Woo). Yeo Joon Wan is the elder brother of Yeo Joon, and he is the youngest professor in the business department. KBS drama will also feature Kim Su Gyeom as Nam Soo Hyun's brother Nam Goo Hyun. Actors So Hee Jung and Kim Hyung Wook will appear in the drama as Cha Jung Joo and Yeo Myung Hoon, the parents of Yeo Joon and Yeo Joon Wan.

Meanwhile, the production team of At A Distance Spring Is Green released new stills of the lead characters, and they shared some details about them. According to the producers of this mini-series, it will focus on the various challenges faced by youngsters as they enjoy love and friendship on campus. This K-drama will premiere on KBS this Monday, June 14, at 9.30 pm KST. K-drama fans can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms.