MBC Music Festival 2021: Date, Time, Host, Lineup, and More

MBC Music Festival 2021, also known as MBC Gayo Daejejeon, will be held on New Year's Eve. Several K-pop stars will gather together on stage to welcome the New Year with their fans during this year-end program. It will be a star-studded ceremony with lots of music and dance. The organizers have shared some details about this annual event.

From date and time to host and live stream details, here is everything to know about this glam event that could feature the best of all K-pop acts of this year. Korean music lovers from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, India, and Indonesia, can watch the musical event live online from home. Get the streaming details below.

All About MBC Music Festival 2021

Date, Time, and Venue: The annual music festival will air on Friday at the MBC Dream Center in Ilsan from around 8.40 pm KST.

Hosts: Girls' Generation member YoonA will host the musical event again this year. She will share the stage with television personality Jang Sung Kyu and 2PM member Lee Junho. YoonA will return as a host of this glam event for the seventh time, and Sung Kyu is taking up the role for the third consecutive year while it will be a first-time experience for Junho.

Lineup: MBC recently revealed the complete performers' list for this year. It includes K-pop bands MAMAMOO, Red Velvet, Oh My Girl, Brave Girls, ASTRO, NCT 127, NCT Dream, NCT U, The Boyz, Stray Kids, ITZY, STAYC, aespa, Lee Mu Jin, IVE, Norazo, and Celeb Five.

The singers' lineup includes Yang Hee Eun, YB, Kim Yeon Ja, Song Ga In, Lim Young Woong, 10cm, SWJA, and MSG Wannabe. Meanwhile, SF9 member Chani, Pentagon member Kino, ONEUS member Hwanwoong, AB6IX member Kim Dong Hyun, (G)I-DLE member Miyeon and Jeon So Yeon, Aiki, Kim Min Ju, T.A.N from Wild Idol, and My Teen Girl contestants have also confirmed their participation in the year-end program.

Collaborations: Four girl group members are gearing up for stage performance. K-pop idols Yeji, Jang Won Young, Ahn Yoo Jin, Kim Min Ju, and Miyeon from bands ITZY, IVE, IZ*ONE, and (G)I-DLE are collaborating for the stage. ASTRO member Moonbin, THE BOYZ members Juyeon and Q, Stray Kids member Lee Know, PENTAGON member Kino, ONEUS member Hwanwoong, and AB6IX member Kim Dong Hyun are also preparing a stage collaboration.

Veteran folk singer Yang Hee Eun will share the stage with ASTRO member Cha Eun Woo, MAMAMOO member Solar, Red Velvet member Wendy, and Oh My Girl member Hyojung during the annual music event. Another cross-generation collaboration will be between Legendary rock band YB and NCT. Celeb Five and STAYC members are also preparing a stage collaboration.

Kim Yeon Ja, SWJA, 10CM, and MAMAMOO member Hwasa will collaborate with the junior artists for performance during the festival. Meanwhile, (G)I-DLE member Jeon Soyeon will join hands with Aiki and the contestants of My Teen Girl for a collaboration stage.

Live Stream Details: MBC Music Festival 2021 will air live on MBC Friday from 8.40 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and Peru, can tune in to the broadcasting channel to watch the musical event. They can also stream it online on the official website of the broadcasting network.