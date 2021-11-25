MBC Entertainment Awards 2021: Date Time, Host, Live Stream Details, and More

The award-show season for the Korean entertainment industry is almost here. Singers, actors, comedians, television personalities, and others from various fields are gearing up for the upcoming events. MBC Entertainment Awards will be one of them.

The annual award ceremony will be held at the MBC Hall in Sangam Dong, Mapo Gu, Seoul on December 29. The star-studded event is expected to feature some of the best talents in the field during the live show.

Once again this year, awards for excellence in variety entertainment will be distributed during this annual event. It has been organized by the Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) since 1990. The runtime for this award show is approximately 140 minutes, and it will be telecast on MBC in two parts.

Here is Everything to Know About the 31st Annual Award Ceremony:

Host

MBC recently revealed that Jun Hyun Moo will host the annual award ceremony once again this year. He has been hosting the live event since 2018, and it will be his fourth time as the MC. Hyun Moo was part of several MBC shows this year, including Those Who Cross the Line: Master-X and Home Alone.

He will be joined by actress Kim Se Jeong and actor Lee Sang Yi. Though Se Jeong is hosting this event for the first time, she has experience hosting live shows. In 2019, she hosted the Busan One Asia Festival with Kim Jae Hwan and One K Concert with Astro member Cha Eun Woo. However, this will be a first-time experience for sang Yi because he has not hosted a live show.

Nomination List

The nomination list of MBC Entertainment Awards 2021 is yet to be released by the organizers. The nominees in various categories, including Entertainer of the Year, Program of the Year, Top Excellence Award, and Excellence Award, could be revealed in the upcoming days.

Performers

The lineup of performers and presenters has also not been released yet. The fans of Korean variety shows are eagerly waiting to find out if their favorite personalities will perform on stage this year.

Live Stream Details

MBC Entertainment Awards 2021, hosted by Se Jeong, Sang Yi, and Hyun Moo, will be broadcast live from the MBC Public. Hall in Sangam Dong, Mapo Gu, Seoul on December 29 at around 8.30 pm KST. People from various parts of the world can watch the award ceremony on the official website of the broadcasting channel.