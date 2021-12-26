MBC Drama Awards 2021: Date, Time, Host, Lineup, and More

MBC Drama Awards 2021 is around the corner, and the organizers have released some exciting details about the annual star-studded event. This year, The Red Sleeve actor Junho might compete with The Veil actor Nam Goong Min for the Grand Prize (Daesang). K-drama fans from various parts of the world, like the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, and Malaysia, are curiously waiting to know winners.

K-drama fans can look forward to excellent onstage performances from actors, like Lee Jun Ho, Lee Se Young, Park Ha Sun, and Jung Moo Sung this year. The year-end award show could be a special treat to drama lovers across the globe.

Here is everything to know about the annual award ceremony, including date, time, host, lineup, and live stream details:

Date, Time, and Venue: The annual award ceremony will be telecast with a live broadcast on December 30 from 8.40 pm KST at the MBC Media Center Public Hall, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul.

Host and Lineup: The glam event will be hosted by television personality Kim Sung Joo. He will be taking up this role for the third consecutive year. The former announcer has been hosting the annual award ceremony since 2019.

Meanwhile, the presenters and performers of this year are yet to be revealed by the organizers. The list is likely to be released in the upcoming days.

Live Stream Details: People from various parts of the world can watch the glam event live online Thursday on MBC or stream it on the official website of the broadcasting channel. The ceremony will also be available on Viki for international K-drama fans.

Nominees: The complete nomination list for this is yet to be good to be released by the organizers. K-drama fans are waiting to know who will compete for the Grand Prize (Daesang). As of now, only the nominees for the Best Couple Awards are out. They are as below:

Lee Jun Ho and Lee Se Young from The Red Sleeve

Park Ha Sun and Jung Moo Sung from Moebius: The Vei

Lee Min Ki and Nana from Oh My Ladylord

Jung Jae Young and Moon So Ri from On the Verge of Insanity

Speculations are doing the rounds about the Grand Prize (Daesang) winner of this year. According to some K-drama fans, the actors of two highly-rated mini-series will compete on the award night. The predictions are that either The Red Sleeve actor Junho or The Veil actor Goong Min will take home the Grand Prize this year.

Rumors about the nominees for the Drama of the Year Award are also rife. If the speculations are true, dramas such as The Veil, Here's My Plan, The Red Sleeve, Oh My Ladylord, Love Scene Number, Check Out the Event, On the Verge of Insanity, The Second Husband, and A Good Supper are likely to compete with each other.