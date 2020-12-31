MBC Gayo Daejun, which is one of the oldest music festivals in South Korea, will be held at Ilsan at the MBC Dream Center on 31 December, this year. The event will be hosted by Girls' Generation's YoonA, Jang Sung-kyu, and Kim Seon-ho.

Star-Studded Line Up

The big names from K-pop will entertain the audience across the globe with their performances. Keeping the safety of the artists in mind, the event is conducted without face-to-face interaction between the audience and artists this time due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Artists who will take the stage at the MBC Gayo Daejun includes Uhm Jung Hwa, GOT7, NCT, and MAMAMOO.

One of the interesting parts of the festival will be the crossover collaboration of Park Jinyoung (J.Y. Park) and Rain. The fans are excited to see the two artists with specialisation in different genres joining hands at the end-of-the-year music show for their new track 'Switch to Me'.

People are looking forward to the performance of Uhm Jung Hwa. In addition to it, there is much anticipation for the performances of Lim Young Woong, MAMAMOO, NCT among others.

ITZY, Stray Kids, The Boyz, TWICE, (G)I-DLE, WINNER's Yoon, Norazo, Kim Shin Young, Lim Young Woong, MONSTA X, IZ*ONE, Aespa, Oh My Girl, LOONA, Jessi and Paul Kim are the other artists in the star-studded line-up.

Who'll Not Attend the Event?

Boy band group BTS, TXT, Gfriend, Pledis Entertainment's Nu'est will not be taking part in the MBC Gayo Daejun as they will be performing at the Weverse New Year's Live concert. Also, Lee Hyori, who was earlier scheduled to attend the event, is not gracing the stage citing the reason of Covid-19 pandemic. Manok (Uhm Jung Hwa), Silbi (Jessi), and Eunbi (Hwasa) will attend the "2020 MBC Gayo Daejejeon: THE MOMENT."

Live Streaming:

The event will air at 9:00 p.m. KST on 31 December. The year-end special Song Festival will be telecast live on MBC in Korea. The K-pop fans from other parts of the globe, including the US, the UK, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, France, Italy and Denmark, can watch the show online on Viki.

The annual event was kicked-off in 1966 and it was a singing competition till 2005, but the MBC stopped honouring talents with awards after many artists decided to boycott the music festival.

MBC Gayo Daejun