The 2020 Asia Artist Awards is all set to air shortly. But before the event is streamed, here is a sneak peek of idols and actors that will walk the red carpet. Big names including Kim Soo Hyun, Seo Ye Ji, Super Juniors, MAMAMOO and many others will make it to the grand event.

The 2020 Asia Artist Awards will be aired on Nov. 28, 7 p.m. KST onwards on Starnews. The channel will also live stream the event on its Twitter account. But before the award ceremony begins, the Red Carpet event will be aired from 6 p.m. KST.

The Star-Studded Line-Up

According to the current details idols from Super Junior, GOT7, TWICE, NCT, MONSTA X, MAMAMOO, Stray Kids, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, (G)I-DLE, ITZY, TREASURE, Kang Daniel, PENTAGON, ONEUS, AB6IX, CRAVITY, SECRET NUMBER, Song Ga In, Im Young Woong, and AleXa have confirmed to attend the ceremony.

Among the actors, Lee Joon Gi, Kim Soo Hyun, Lee Jung Jae, Seo Ye Ji, Lee Joon Hyuk, Ahn Bo Hyun, Lee Joo Young, Kim Min Jae, Lee Sung Kyung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Hye Yoon, Han So Hee, Kim Seon Ho, Jeon Mi Do, Lee Jae Wook, Park Ju Hyun, and Ahn Eun Jin will grace the occasion.

The event was earlier planned for Nov. 25, but due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event was postponed to Nov. 28. Super Junior's Leeteuk is the host of the grand event. Here is the video of the sneak-peak into the red carpet walk by the stars:

The last four months of the Korean calendar for this year are filled with award events and for the first time all these grand ceremonies are being held without the audience. MAMA awards will be held on December 6. Hallyu star Song Joong Ki will host the grand event.

Melon Music Awards will be held from December 2 to 5 and the event is called MMA Week. The organizers have already announced the winners of 10 best artists' category.

Korea also held its first offline concert where the audience was allowed to watch the performance from a distance from their cars. But the fans broke into the auditorium and created chaos, forcing the organizers to halt the event till the fans were chased out of the venue. Soribada Awards were held in August and 47th Korean Broadcasting Awards event was held in September.