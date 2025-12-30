MBC Drama Awards 2025 is taking place at the MBC Media Center Public Hall, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday (December 30). Television personality Kim Sung Joo is hosting the annual award ceremony for the fifth consecutive year. Actress Lee Sun Bin is co-hosting the ceremony for the first time.

People in Korea and other parts of the world, the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and other South and North American countries, can watch the annual award ceremony live online on the official website. People from other regions can enjoyed the star-studded event with the support of a VPN service. MBC, Naver Now and YouTube are broadcasting the annual award ceremony live online.

The winners of MBC Drama Awards 2025 are being announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities at the MBC Media Center Public Hall, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul. The nominees for the Best Couple Award are Lee Se Young and Na In Woo for Motel California, Seo Kang Jun and Jin Ki Joo for Undercover High School, Roh Jeong Eui and Lee Chae Min for Crushology 101, Lee Sun Bin and Kim Young Dae for To the Moon, and Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong for Moon River.

MBC Drama Awards 2025 Winners List

Grand Prize (Daesang)

Drama of the Year

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries

Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Daily/Short Drama

Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily/Short Drama

Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries

Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries

Excellence Award, Actor in a Daily/One-Act Drama

Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily/One Act Drama

Best Supporting Actor

Best Supporting Actress

Best New Actor

Best New Actress

Best Couple Award

Lee Se Young and Na In Woo for Motel California

Seo Kang Jun and Jin Ki Joo for Undercover High School

Roh Jeong Eui and Lee Chae Min for Crushology 101

Lee Sun Bin and Kim Young Dae for To the Moon

Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong for Moon River

Best Character Award