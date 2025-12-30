MBC Drama Awards 2025 is taking place at the MBC Media Center Public Hall, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday (December 30). Television personality Kim Sung Joo is hosting the annual award ceremony for the fifth consecutive year. Actress Lee Sun Bin is co-hosting the ceremony for the first time.
People in Korea and other parts of the world, the US, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Puerto Rico, and other South and North American countries, can watch the annual award ceremony live online on the official website. People from other regions can enjoyed the star-studded event with the support of a VPN service. MBC, Naver Now and YouTube are broadcasting the annual award ceremony live online.
The winners of MBC Drama Awards 2025 are being announced by a star-studded lineup of celebrities at the MBC Media Center Public Hall, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul.
MBC Drama Awards 2025 Winners List
Grand Prize (Daesang)
Drama of the Year
Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries
Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries
Top Excellence Award, Actor in a Daily/Short Drama
Top Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily/Short Drama
Excellence Award, Actor in a Miniseries
Excellence Award, Actress in a Miniseries
Excellence Award, Actor in a Daily/One-Act Drama
Excellence Award, Actress in a Daily/One Act Drama
Best Supporting Actor
Best Supporting Actress
Best New Actor
Best New Actress
Best Couple Award
- Lee Se Young and Na In Woo for Motel California
- Seo Kang Jun and Jin Ki Joo for Undercover High School
- Roh Jeong Eui and Lee Chae Min for Crushology 101
- Lee Sun Bin and Kim Young Dae for To the Moon
- Kang Tae Oh and Kim Se Jeong for Moon River
Best Character Award