Crushology 101: Story, Cast, Preview, Spoilers, and More of Upcoming MBC Drama

Crushology 101 is an upcoming MBC drama featuring Roh Jeong Eui as a university student named Ban Hee Jin. It is based on a webtoon of the same name and will narrate Ban Hee Jin's romantic journey. The mini-series will premiere on MBC in the first week of April. Ahead of the drama premiere, the production team has released several details about the romance drama, including the story, cast, and poster.

The newly released poster introduces Ban Hee Jin as a university student busy sculpting a figure in the sculpture studio at Yein University. She makes a cupid figure while two men watch her from both sides. The tagline reads, "So, who am I supposed to like?", making the viewers curious about her romantic journey.

The poster features picture-perfect stills of Lee Chae Min, Jo Joon Young, and Roh Jeong Eui. It shows the two men standing on both sides of Ban Hee Jin while she is busy making a cupid figure. She poses for the photo with a faint smile and wide eyes while the men stand beside her.

Here is everything about the upcoming MBC drama Crushology 101, including the story, cast, preview, spoilers, and premiere.

Story and Premiere

The mini-series follows Ban Hee Jin and features her growth story after she experiences heartbreak due to a disastrous romantic relationship. After the painful experience of her first love, she gets romantically entangled with men. Lee Chae Min will appear as Hwang Jae Yeol, and Jo Joon Young will feature Cha Ji Won.

Crushology 101 will premiere on MBC on Friday (April 4) at 9:50 pm KST. The teaser introduces viewers to the three handsome men who entered Ban Hee Jin's life and made it exciting. It shows her excitement after Hwang Jae Yeol, Cha Ji Won, and Jo Ah Rang (Kim Hyun Jin) enter her ordinary life.

Cast, Preview, and Spoilers

Roh Jeong Eui will portray Ban Hee Jin, the top student in the Sculpture Department at Yein University. Lee Chae Min will play Hwang Jae Yeol, the representative of the Visual Design Department at Yein University. Jo Joon Young will appear as Cha Ji Won, the grandson of a wealthy family. He is known for his ideal boyfriend nature with his good looks and charming character.

A teaser video shows how Ban Hee Jin feels after being surrounded by handsome men. It shows her entering an elevator at Yein University and feeling excited when she gets surrounded by handsome men. Sharing her experience working on Crushology 101, Roh Jeong Eui said she considers it an opportunity to showcase a different side of her acting journey.

"I was drawn to the opportunity to showcase a side of my acting that I haven't been able to show before. Since this is the first time I'm portraying such a bright and lovable character, I wanted to naturally bring out that charm. So, I spent my time maintaining high energy even off-camera," she shared.

Watch the Teaser Below: