MBC Drama Awards 2025: A Complete Guide

MBC Drama Awards 2025 will take place at the MBC Media Center Public Hall, Sangam-dong, Mapo-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday (December 30). The annual star-studded ceremony will begin at 8:50 p.m. KST, live worldwide through MBC, Naver Now, and the official YouTube channel of the broadcasting channel.

People in Korea can watch the glam event on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch mini-series with subtitles on streaming platforms, such as YouTube.

Here are the International Air Timings of MBC Drama Awards 2025:

US - 6:50 am

Canada - 6:50 am

Australia - 10:20 pm

New Zealand - 12:50 am

Japan - 8:50 pm

Mexico - 5:50 am

Brazil - 8:50 am

Saudi Arabia - 2:50 pm

India - 5:20 pm

Indonesia - 6:50 pm

Singapore - 7:50 pm

China - 7:50 pm

Europe - 12:50 pm

France - 12:50 pm

Spain - 12:50 pm

UK - 11:50 am

South Africa - 1:50 pm

Philippines - 7:50 pm

From hosts and presenters to the nomination list, here is everything to know about the MBC Drama Awards 2025:

Host

Lee Sun Bin and Kim Sung Joo will host the annual award ceremony this year. Sung Joo has been hosting the annual award ceremony since 2019. His co-host and To the Moon actress Sun Bin, who won the Best New Actress Award at the 2017 MBC Drama Awards, is hosting the award show for the first time. Sun Bin, who rose to fame with her performance in the mystery thriller drama Missing 9, has been part of several movies, variety shows, and films.

Presenters

A star-studded lineup of presenters will reveal the winners of this year. The presenters' lineup includes Lee Sung Kyung, Chae Jong Hyeop, IU, Byeon Woo Seok, Shin Ha Kyun, and Heo Sung Tae. Sung Kyung and Jong Hyeop will appear on stage as a couple for the first time and share a glimpse of their upcoming drama In Your Radiant Season.

IU and Woo Seok will offer an early look into their onscreen chemistry by sharing a stage at the annual award show. They will share screen space in the upcoming mini-series Perfect Crown, scheduled to premiere in the first half of 2026. Ha Kyun and Sung Tae will share a glimpse into their upcoming drama, Fifties Professionals.

Nomination List:

Best Couple