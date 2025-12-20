Moon River Stars Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Shin Young, and Others Share Their Final Thoughts

Moon River stars Kang Tae Oh, Kim Se Jeong, Lee Shin Young, Hong Su Zu, and Jin Goo have shared their final thoughts about the mini-series a couple of hours before the finale. Tae Oh spoke about the teamwork, while Se Jeong shared her filming experience, and Shin Young described this K-drama as a new challenge.
The finale of MBC's historical fantasy romance drama, Moon River, will be aired on MBC on Saturday (December 20) at 9:50 PM KST. It will feature the final showdown between Lee Gang and Kim Han Cheol. The followers of this K-drama are curiously waiting to watch a happy ending for Lee Gang and Park Dal I.
The mini-series centers on the relationship between a crown prince and a woman after they mysteriously wake up in each other's bodies. It also focuses on the relationship between Lee Woon (played by Lee Sin Young), the Crown Prince's cousin, and Kim Woo Hee (portrayed by Hong Su Zu), the only daughter of the Left State Councilor.
Here are the Final Thoughts of Moon River Stars:
- Kang Tae Oh - For one year, I was so focused on filming that I didn't even realize time was flying by. The cast and crew, who came together every day with the same goal, truly worked so hard. Thanks to them, I made many fun and happy memories. I'd like to sincerely thank all the viewers who gave Moon River their love up until the end, as well as everyone who cared for Lee Gang, Park Dal I, Kang Yeon Wol, and all the other characters.
- Kim Se Jeong - The days I spent playing Park Dal I and Kang Yeon Wol, transcending time and space, were a time when I was happier and more grateful than anyone. I think it was only because of how considerate everyone was that Kang Yeon Wol could exist as she does now, and it was only because of our Moon River family that I was able to receive so much praise. Thank you for listening to our story for such a long time.
- Lee Shin Young - It's a drama for which I spent a lot of time pondering how to show my own unique color. While portraying Lee Woon's complicated state of mind, inner pain, emotions, and story, I learned a lot and was able to grow [as an actor]. I'm grateful to the viewers who immersed themselves in the story together with me. I will continue to work hard in the future so that I can show you performances with even more depth.
- Hong Su Zu - Kim Woo Hee meant a lot to me, and she's a character that really lingered with me even after filming ended. I'd like to sincerely thank everyone who looked kindly on my performance, even though it was lacking. I was happy to have been able to work together with the director, cast, and crew. I will repay you in the future by showing you even more growth.
- Jin Goo - After the first episode aired and we received so much love, I filmed every episode with a grateful heart. Thank you for looking warmly even on Kim Han Cheol, who was a villain, and for staying with us until the end. I will cherish the love and support we received for a long time, and I will return with an even better performance.