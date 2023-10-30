Matthew Perry Death: 'Friends' Star Was Fatigued and Cut Short His Pickleball Game on the Day He Died as Friends Worry If He Relapsed into Drug Abuse

'Friends' star Matthew Perry might have relapsed into drug abuse and was notably fatigued in the days leading up to his death, according to fresh claims, DailyMail.com reported. The actor, who had faced personal struggles, died aged 54 in what appears to be an accidental drowning in the hot tub in the backyard of his Los Angeles home on Saturday night.

Police said that although no drugs were found at the scene, there was also no evidence suggesting foul play. Perry gained fame in his role as 'Chandler Bing' on the popular 90s sitcom "Friends," which enjoyed a successful 10-season run. Throughout his career, he has been candid about his prolonged struggle to conquer addiction to both drugs and alcohol.

Perry's Final Days

According to police sources, a significant amount of prescription painkillers and anti-anxiety medications were found in Perry's home following his death. Also, a close friend revealed that there were concerning indications of "fatigue" in the days just before his death, the outlet reported.

Perry was passionate about playing pickleball, a game akin to a blend of tennis and table tennis. However, on the day his body was found, he reportedly left a game at a nearby country club earlier than usual, citing fatigue.

His typical playing routine involved two sessions a day, yet on that Saturday, he only managed to stay on the court for an hour before departing, his regular playing partner told TV presenter Billy Bush.

"[Pickleball] regulated his days," said Bush. "I spoke to the woman he played with this morning and every morning. She is in shock, adored Matt... she said he had been fatigued today and over the past week. A little more than usual," the outlet reported.

Although friends of Perry insist that he seemed to be doing well and maintaining his sobriety in recent weeks, reports suggest a contrasting revelation.

Police said that there was no evidence of illegal drugs in his home, but according to sources speaking to TMZ, a collection of prescription medications was found. These included anti-depressants, anti-anxiety drugs, and medication for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, which is commonly associated with breathing difficulties such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis. Perry was also a smoker.

Sources close to Lisa Kudrow, his co-star from "Friends," said that she was deeply disturbed by his death, especially considering that he had seemingly achieved a sense of inner peace. The sources mentioned that she intends to attend his funeral and even consider adopting his cherished dog, Alfred.

"He was enjoying life," one of the sources told DailyMail.com. "He was closer than ever to his folks and actively engaged in his sobriety. She is baffled about what caused his death."

An unsettling possibility reportedly concerning the actress and other friends of Perry is the notion that he might have consumed a drug that reacted adversely to the heat of the hot tub, leading to his tragic incident.

"Although no one wants to believe it was medication – prescribed or not – of course that is a thought in their minds," the source added.

"They are thinking he must have taken something that did not mix with the warm water."

The conclusive role of his addictions in his death and the concern among friends that he might have experienced a relapse will only be established through a toxicology report. However, this report might take several months to be completed.

His Never-ending Struggles

EMTs were reportedly summoned to the home of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry for a "water emergency" and on arriving there they reportedly found the actor had drowned. They arrived at the scene to find the 54-year-old actor dead from an apparent drowning in his hot tub.

Police sources who spoke to NBC News and CNN said that initially believed that they were responding to a potential "water rescue" situation at the Pacific Palisades home of the actor after receiving a call at 4:07 pm PST on Saturday.

Perry was not transported to the hospital. Instead, a coroner's van was seen arriving at the property, MailOnline.com reported. An official cause of death has not yet been announced but initial reports claim that Perry ultimately died of cardiac arrest.

After his pickleball session, he reportedly sent his assistant to collect a new iPhone and prescription glasses for him. When the assistant returned, Perry was found unresponsive in his hot tub, the outlet reported.

On the evening of the incident, his parents, Suzanne Morrison and actor John Bennett Perry, along with his stepfather, TV crime journalist Keith Morrison, arrived at the house appearing visibly distressed and somber.

Perry was born in Massachusetts but spent a significant part of his early years in Canada.

His mother, Canadian journalist Suzanne Langford, and his father, American actor John Bennett Perry, parted ways before his first birthday. Perry's mother later married "Dateline" journalist Keith Morrison in 1981.

Growing up in a well-off environment in Ottawa, Perry attended high school with Justin Trudeau, who serves as Canada's current Prime Minister.

With aspirations of becoming an actor, Perry moved to Los Angeles as a teenager and began auditioning for roles in television sitcoms and dramas. He made brief appearances in shows like "Growing Pains" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" before landing his significant breakthrough with the role of Chandler on "Friends" in 1994.

Besides his iconic role on "Friends," Perry expanded his acting career by appearing in other well-regarded shows such as Aaron Sorkin's "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip."

He also featured in successful films such as "Fools Rush In" (1997), "The Whole Nine Yards" (2000), and "17 Again" (2009).

While Perry didn't marry and didn't have children, his romantic relationships often attracted significant media attention. He dated Julia Roberts from 1995 to 1996, and Roberts even made a guest appearance on the second season of "Friends."

He was also involved with actress Lizzy Caplan, known for her role in "Mean Girls." Additionally, Perry was engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz before their separation in June 2021.