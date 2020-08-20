Mathew Perry has received a cute birthday wish from Courteney Cox. The actors were co-stars in the popular sitcom, Friends. Cox wrote on Instagram Stories: "Happy birthday to my talented, funny friend!"

Along with her post, she shared a smiling snapshot of the two actors. Cox and Perry rose to fame playing Monica and Chandler in the hit American sitcom. Their on-screen characters eventually fell in love and got married on the show.

"Friends" ran from 1994 to 2004, and reruns of the show continue to be a huge draw. The cast is slated to come together again for a special reunion episode. The sitcom also stars Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

'Friends' Recorded a 90-Minute Special for Reunion

Earlier this year it was reported that the cast of "Friends" had confirmed that they were reuniting for a special but plans were delayed due to coronavirus. Now they have secretly recorded a 90-minute special. Actress Courteney Cox and director Ben Winston filmed a "mock rehearsal" over live video app Zoom, reports thesun.co.uk.

"As soon as filming was cancelled, everyone started panicking as it took so long to get their schedules to align, there was a deep fear it may take a year or even longer to get them all back together again," said a source. "Courtney immediately set up a Zoom meeting for them and they all logged on to discuss ideas - brain-storming and bringing in the producers for a session which they called a mock rehearsal and chatted for almost two hours.

"They've been having daily meetings and Jen (Aniston) - who has the busiest schedule of the six - has assured them she'll do whatever she can to ensure they don't have to wait months to get the reunion filmed. "Their Zoom sessions have been brilliant fun, and there's some hilarious material on there which they hope can be aired as either a series of teasers, or even a standalone special" the source said.