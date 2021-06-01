Australian Comedian Ed Kavalee Mocks 'FRIENDS' Star Chandler Matthew Perry Over His Addiction

Have you been paying attention? Panelist Ed Kavalee has brutally mocked Friends star Matthew Perry. On Monday's episode of the television game quiz, the Aussie comedian joked over Perry's well-documented history of his addiction battle.

Reportedly Matthew, 51, who played the famous character "Chandler Bing" in NBC's sitcom "FRIENDS" from 1994 to 2004, has struggled with addictions to Vicodin, methadone, amphetamines, and alcohol over the years and also checked in at rehabs times. On May 31, Kavalee, a regular panelist on the show, shocked audiences with his savage comment on Matthew Perry's addiction.

During the show, Quizmaster Tom Gleisner asks - Who was David Schwimmer's crush while filing the NBC sitcom? Radio host Marty Sheargold correctly answers - Jennifer Aniston. However, his moment of glory was overshadowed when Ed Kavalee said that Matthew Perry admitted to having a big crush on Dan Murphy, who created the popular Australian liquor store franchise Dan Murphy's.

Matthew Perry Admitted To Addiction

Perry had earlier opened up about his past addictions saying that he couldn't remember three years of shooting Friends. However, he has since gotten sober. NBC's Chandler Bing became addicted to Vicodin after he encountered a jet-skiing accident in 1997.

Earlier, Perry's ex Kayti Edwards allegedly told the media that when he was in the depths of his addiction he took 80 Vicodin a day. Moreover, fans had expressed their fears for their favorite Friends star Matthew after the actor appeared to slur his speech during a promotional interview for "Friends reunion". Users on social media said it breaks their heart to see how Matthew Perry looks like.

Who is Ed Kavalee?

Ed Kavalee was born Edward Robert Kavalee, and is best known for his comedy. He's an actor, writer, radio, and television presenter living in Melbourne, Australia. Some of his most popular works include Scumbus (2012), Border Protection Squad (2015) and Teenage Rangers (2020). Kavalee, 41, is married to Tiffiny Hall, an Australian personal trainer and television personality featured in Gladiators, the morning show The Circle, and The Biggest Loser. Meanwhile, Kavalee is a recurring panelist on Network 10's Australian panel show Have You Been Paying Attention?

Have You Been Paying Attention?

The popular Australian panel game quiz 'Have You Been Paying Attention? was launched on November 3, 2013. The show is backed by executive producers - Santo Cilauro, Tom Gleisner, Michael Hirsh, and Rob Sitch. The show stars Ed Kavalee and private comedian Sam Pang.