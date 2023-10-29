Matthew Perry Death: Devastated Costars Mourn Death of Friend Star as Selma Blair, Shannen Doherty and Maggie Wheeler Lead Heartbreaking Tributes

Former co-stars and celebrities have paid tribute to 'Friends' star Matthew Perry, following his death at his Los Angeles home on Saturday night. Selma Blair, Olivia Munn, Mira Sorvino, and Rumer Willis were among the first to mourn the tragic loss of Perry, who reportedly died aged 54 due to an apparent drowning incident at his Los Angeles home.

According to law enforcement sources, the actor was found dead at his home in Los Angeles following an emergency call for a cardiac arrest around 4 p.m. on Saturday. His body was found in a jacuzzi They also said that although no drugs were found at the scene, there was also no evidence suggesting foul play.

Mourning His Demise

Maggie Wheeler, who played Chandler's girlfriend Janice in Friends, said the joy Perry brought to "so many" in his "too short lifetime will live on".

"I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared," she wrote on Instagram.

Upon learning the news, Cruel Intentions star, Blair, 51, posted a heartfelt selfie with her "oldest friend" and told her followers that she "loved him unconditionally" and was deeply saddened by his passing, expressing that she felt "broken" over the loss.

The caption accompanying the image reads, "Sweet dreams Matty. Sweet dreams." The photo showed her leaning her head on his shoulder while they both smiled at the camera.

"Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!" Sorvino tweeted as he expressed her shock online.

The duo had previously appeared together in the 1994 TV movie "Parallel Lives."

Similarly, the 43-year-old X-Men: Apocalypse actress posted an image of the late actor on her Instagram Story accompanied by a red broken heart emoji and the words: "Oh no."

"He struggled so much with addiction and was brave enough to be open and honest about it. I'm so sorry to his family and friends who are getting this news today. Nothing short of heartbreaking. Rest in love, Matthew Perry," she continued in a second post.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who had known Perry during his childhood when Perry's mother worked as an aide to his father, former Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau, described Perry's death as "shocking and saddening."

"I'm heartbroken about the untimely death of my 'son' ... The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock," wrote Morgan Fairchild, who played Chandler's mother Nora Bing.

Shannen Doherty reminisced about cherished memories with Perry, recounting moments like daring him to say "ridiculous things to girls at the bar" and emphasizing how they consistently "supported each other" throughout their friendship.

"You would always find us all together in a booth speaking in our own made up language. And yes, Matt always had THAT sense of humor,' she told her fans. 'Our friendship spanned a long time. A lifetime really. I know many are hurting, especially our little gang. He will be missed by many and definitely by us. Yes. I could be more poetic or say things better but right now, shock and sadness prevail."

Social Media Flooded with Tributes

Paget Brewster, known for portraying his love interest Kathy on season four of Friends, expressed her deep sadness about Perry's passing in a tweet. "He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won't rest in peace though.. He's already too busy making everyone laugh up there," she wrote.

"Rest in peace Matthew Perry,' Bethenny Frankel wrote on her Instagram Story. 'Thank you so much for the laughter and joy you brought to our lives. Love to your family and friends."

Meredith Salenger, who co-starred with Perry in the film A Night in the Life of Jimmy Reardon, mentioned that she and the actor had known each other since their teenage years.

"Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry," she wrote, alongside four photos of them together.

Emergency services were called to Perry's home at around 4 p.m. where he was found unresponsive, the Los Angeles Times reported. Also, The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement: "We responded to the 1800 block of Blue Sail Rd for a death investigation on a male at 4:10 p.m. this afternoon. He was in his 50s."

A source told the LA Times that there were no indications of foul play, and mentioned that detectives specializing in robbery and homicide cases are looking into his death.

In his most recent Instagram post shared earlier this week, the star posted images of himself in his pool, captioning it with: "Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman."

Perry shared the story of his enduring struggle with addiction in a memoir titled "Friends, Lovers and the Big Terrible Thing," which was published last year.

Throughout his battle, he attended rehab 15 times and underwent 14 surgeries in an attempt to alleviate the damage caused to his stomach lining as a result of alcohol and opioid use.

The actor disclosed that in 2018, he came close to death due to a gastrointestinal perforation. This led to a two-week coma and a five-month hospital stay, during which he relied on a colostomy bag for nine months.

Perry gained widespread fame for his portrayal of the beloved character Chandler on the iconic sitcom "Friends," which aired from 1994 to 2004. He was cast on the show when he was 24 years old, around the period when his struggles with alcohol addiction began to emerge.

Perry was born in Massachusetts but spent a significant part of his early years in Canada.

His mother, Canadian journalist Suzanne Langford, and his father, American actor John Bennett Perry, parted ways before his first birthday. Perry's mother later married "Dateline" journalist Keith Morrison in 1981.

Growing up in a well-off environment in Ottawa, Perry attended high school with Justin Trudeau, who serves as Canada's current Prime Minister.

With aspirations of becoming an actor, Perry moved to Los Angeles as a teenager and began auditioning for roles in television sitcoms and dramas. He made brief appearances in shows like "Growing Pains" and "Beverly Hills, 90210" before landing his significant breakthrough with the role of Chandler on "Friends" in 1994.

Besides his iconic role on "Friends," Perry expanded his acting career by appearing in other well-regarded shows such as Aaron Sorkin's "Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip."

He also featured in successful films such as "Fools Rush In" (1997), "The Whole Nine Yards" (2000), and "17 Again" (2009).

While Perry didn't marry and didn't have children, his romantic relationships often attracted significant media attention. He dated Julia Roberts from 1995 to 1996, and Roberts even made a guest appearance on the second season of "Friends."

He was also involved with actress Lizzy Caplan, known for her role in "Mean Girls." Additionally, Perry was engaged to literary manager Molly Hurwitz before their separation in June 2021.