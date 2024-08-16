Matthew Perry Death: 5 Arrested in Shocking Plot Involving "Friends" Star's Personal Assistant, 2 Doctors and 'Ketamine Queen

Two doctors and an assistant are facing criminal charges in connection with the death of beloved "Friends" star Matthew Perry. The shocking revelations come nearly a year after Perry was found dead in his Los Angeles home, floating face down in his hot tub on October 28.

Authorities have accused Dr. Salvador Plasencia, an urgent care physician in Calabasas, California, and Dr. Mark Chavez of being at the center of a conspiracy to scam Perry by selling him ketamine, a powerful sedative. According to law enforcement, the two doctors exchanged texts discussing how much they could charge Perry, with Plasencia allegedly texting Chavez, "I wonder how much this moron will pay" and "Let's find out."

Dr. Mark Chavez, 54, has already pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute ketamine. Chavez admitted to selling the drug to Dr. Plasencia, 42, and to obtaining ketamine through fraudulent means, including submitting a fake prescription in the name of a former patient.

Prosecutors say the group distributed 20 vials of ketamine to Perry for a staggering $55,000 in cash. U.S. Attorney Martin Estrada condemned the actions of those involved, stating, "These defendants were more interested in profiting off Mr. Perry than caring about his wellbeing."

The criminal network didn't stop with the two doctors. Perry's personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, along with Jasveen Sangha, nicknamed the "Ketamine Queen," and an acquaintance, Erik Fleming, were also implicated in the scheme. Chavez, Iwamasa, and Fleming have all pleaded guilty to charges related to the distribution of ketamine.

According to the New York Times, Fleming admitted to obtaining ketamine from Sangha and delivering 50 vials to Iwamasa in the days leading up to Perry's tragic death. Iwamasa also confessed to injecting Perry with ketamine on the day he died.

Matthew Perry, famous for his role as Chandler Bing on "Friends," was 54 years old at the time of his death. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office revealed that Perry died from the "acute effects of ketamine," which caused him to lose consciousness and drown in his hot tub.

The autopsy report, released in December, highlighted that the level of ketamine in Perry's system was equivalent to the amount typically used for general anesthesia. Perry had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy to treat depression, anxiety, and PTSD, but his last treatment took place more than a week before his death. This led authorities to believe that the ketamine Perry ingested was not medically supervised.

The medical examiner also identified other contributing factors to Perry's death, including coronary artery disease and the presence of buprenorphine, a medication used to treat drug addiction and pain.

The investigation into Perry's death has revealed a disturbing pattern of exploitation and greed. The accused individuals allegedly took advantage of Perry's struggles with addiction, leading to his untimely death. U.S. Attorney Estrada emphasized the gravity of the situation, stating, "These defendants took advantage of Mr. Perry's addiction issues to enrich themselves."

As the legal proceedings unfold, the case continues to shock fans and the public alike. The tragic circumstances surrounding Perry's death serve as a grim reminder of the dangers of exploitation and the devastating impact of addiction.