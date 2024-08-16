Mathew Perry Death: LAPD Arrests Several Drug Dealers, 1 Doctor in Connection with Actor's Ketamine Overdose Death

In a significant development, multiple individuals have been arrested in connection to the death of beloved actor Matthew Perry, who passed away on October 28, 2023. The arrests were made after a thorough investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department, in collaboration with federal agencies.

Perry, 54, was found unresponsive in his hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home, with early reports suggesting an accidental overdose of ketamine. The actor had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for anxiety and depression. However, the medical examiner's report revealed that the level of ketamine in his system was not consistent with prescribed therapy.

According to sources, the arrested individuals include at least one doctor and several drug dealers. Law enforcement agencies executed search warrants, seizing electronic devices and uncovering text messages that implicated the suspects in supplying Perry with the prescription medication. The investigation revealed a complex web of transactions, with the suspects allegedly providing Perry with ketamine outside of legitimate medical channels.

The medical examiner's report ruled Perry's death an accident, with ketamine overdose as the primary cause. Contributing factors included drowning and other medical issues. The report noted that Perry's last ketamine infusion therapy session was over a week before his death, making it unlikely that the treatment was responsible for the lethal level of ketamine in his system.

Perry's struggles with addiction were well-documented, dating back to his time on the hit TV show "Friends." His death sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and his fans worldwide. The arrests mark a significant breakthrough in the case, and authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding Perry's tragic death.

As the investigation unfolds, more details are expected to emerge about the events leading up to Perry's death. The case highlights the dangers of ketamine misuse and the importance of addressing addiction and mental health issues. Perry's legacy as a talented actor and beloved entertainer will continue to be celebrated, even as his death serves as a reminder of the risks associated with substance abuse.